Crews work to reopen roads in Spokane County as State of Emergency continues

Spokane County Public Works reports a few roads have reopened around Spokane County on Sunday, but several remain closed. Here is the current list of openings, closures and watch areas as of Sunday afternoon. The State of Emergency continues and with more precipitation in the forecast, Public Works staff remains on-call.

DISTRICT 1 (Northern Spokane County)

OPEN: 10:20 AM, 2-19-17

CLOSURE: 10:00 AM, 2-17-17

Dunn Road from Woolard Rd. to Big Meadows Rd.

OPEN: 9:10 AM, 2-18-17

CLOSURE: 10:50 AM, 2-16-17

Randall Rd. at Madison Rd., intersection

OPEN: 9:10 AM, 2-18-17

CLOSURE: 7:30 AM, 2-17-17

Madison Road from Sillman Rd. to Randall Rd.

CLOSURE: 10:20 AM, 2-19-17

Black Road from Darknell Rd. to Madison Rd.

CLOSURE: 9:55 AM, 2-17-17

Colbert Road from Yale Rd. to Boston Rd.

CLOSURE: 9:55 AM, 2-17-17

Ballard Road from Dartford Dr. to Austin Rd.

CLOSURE: 1:40 PM, 2-17-17

Bruce Road from Chattaroy Rd. to Orchard Bluff Rd.

Watch Areas:

Jackson Rd. at Bowman Rd. – small washout

Jackson Rd. at Laurel Rd. – water across road

Colbert Rd. at Yale Rd. – water across road

Woolard Road between Yale Rd. and Bernhill Rd. at the bridge over creek.

Westmoreland Road ¼ mile west of Hwy. 2, water about to crest over road.

DISTRICT 2 (Southeast Spokane County)

OPEN: 4:30 PM, 2-18-17

CLOSURE: 11:15 AM, 2-16-17

Roberts Road from the Waverly Cut Off Road to Kelso Rd.

OPEN 1:20 PM, 2-18-17

CLOSURE: 3:10 PM, 2-16-17

Cheney-Plaza Road between Patterson Rd. and Wells Rd. is the primary closed area. Due to traffic coming off of SR-195, road closed signs will be posted on

Cheney-Plaza Rd. at each intersection to advise drivers. Intersections of: SR-195;

Wentworth Rd.; Babb Rd.; Patterson Rd.; and Wells Rd.

OPEN: 12:00 PM, 2-18-17

CLOSURE: 8:30 AM, 2-16-17

Stoughton Road between Larkin Rd. to Darknell Rd.

OPEN: 11:20 AM, 2-17-16

CLOSURE: 4:55 PM, 2-16-17

Palouse Road (just north of Fairfield) between Jackson Rd. and Hwy. 27

CLOSURE: 4:20 PM, 2-18-17

Elder Road from Jackson Rd. to Madison Rd.

Culverts and road washed out.

CLOSURE 2:50 PM, 2-16-17

Watt Road from N. Spangle Rd. to Yale Rd.

CLOSURE: 2:05 PM, 2-16-17

Bradshaw Road from Starr Rd. to Idaho State Line

CLOSURE: 11:15 AM, 2-16-17

Chapman Road , from 14711 S. Chapman Rd. to Hwy. 27

CLOSURE: 7:45 AM, 2-16-17

Harvard Road between Elder Rd. and Stringham Rd.

Detour: Stringham Rd. to Molter Rd. to Elder Rd.

Watch Areas:

Downing Rd. south off Cheney-Spangle Rd. – water running down road

Elder Rd. at Jackson Rd.

Darknell Rd. at Rattlers Run Rd.

N. Kentuck Trails Rd.

DISTRICT 3 (West Spokane County)

OPEN: 12:00 PM, 2-18-17

CLOSURE: 8:30 AM, 2-16-17

Stoughton Road between Larkin Rd. to Darknell Rd.

CLOSURE: 6:05 AM, 2-18-17

White Road (frontage road along I-90) from Hwy. 902 to Craig Rd.

CLOSURE: 12:10PM, 2-17-17

January Drive from Fruit Vale Rd. to West Terrace Dr.

Watch Areas:

White Rd. from Hwy. 902 to Craig Rd.

Lance Hill Rd. from Hwy. 904 to Pine Springs Rd.

Harrison Rd. at Cornwall Rd.

West Moreland Road ¼ mile west of Hwy. 2 - Water is within a couple inches of cresting over the road.

DISTRICT 4 (Valley, Mt. Spokane foothills and Liberty Lake)

OPEN: 11:55 AM, 2-19-17

CLOSURE: 6:30 AM, 2-17-17

Mt. Carlton Road from Hwy. 206 to Feehan Rd.

OPEN: 10:00 AM, 2-19-17

CLOSURE: 8:25 AM, 2-17-17

Judkins Road from Forker Rd. to Morrison Rd.

OPEN: 8:50 AM, 2-19-17

CLOSURE: 6:15 PM, 2-17-17

Spokane Bridge Road from Appleway to Pleasant View Rd. (at Idaho boarder)

CLOSURE: 6:30 AM, 2-17-17

Kellogg Road approximately one mile off Hwy. 206, at end of road.

Watch Areas:

Bill Gulch is washing out about ½ mile in from highway 206. Some repairs have been made, but it will require constant maintenance.

Scribner and Scribner branch

Chapman and 44th – water over the road

Temple off of Forker – large volume off water

Foothills off of Forker – large volume of water

Jacobs off of Forker

Miner off of highway 206

Jamieson, East end of road

Liberty Dr. in Liberty Lake

East Newman Lake Dr. between Starr Rd. and the resort.