FLOOD WATCH: Keep your umbrella and rain boots handy!

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

FLOOD WATCH: In place Monday night and will stay thru Thursday evening. Once again rain and mild temperatures will cause snow melt and rising river and stream waters. Flooding at this point is not happening, but the watch means it is possible. Areas of standing water on roadways also possible.

Monday: Our next wave of rain moves in this morning. Could start as a little rain/snow mix…not expecting much snow accumulation if any at all. Rain will take over mid-morning and thru the rest of the afternoon. Temps top out in the upper 30's to low 40's.

Tonight: Rain and breezy winds from the SW 5-20 mph.

Tuesday: Morning Showers, by afternoon a strong cold front moves through kicking up winds with gusts possible 25-35mph. High temperatures into the upper 30's and low 40's.

7 Day Forecast: Today through Wednesday temps will hover in the upper 30's to low 40's with rain showers on and off. Monday/Tuesday look to be the two wettest days. Wednesday thru next Saturday look for cooling temperatures and slightly drier conditions. Still could see some isolated showers but mainly confined to the mountains.

~Leslie



