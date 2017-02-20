FLOOD WATCH: Keep your umbrella and rain boots handy! - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

FLOOD WATCH: Keep your umbrella and rain boots handy!

Posted: Updated:

FLOOD WATCH: In place Monday night and will stay thru Thursday evening. Once again rain and mild temperatures will cause snow melt and rising river and stream waters. Flooding at this point is not happening, but the watch means it is possible. Areas of standing water on roadways also possible.

Monday: Our next wave of rain moves in this morning.  Could start as a little rain/snow mix…not expecting much snow accumulation if any at all. Rain will take over mid-morning and thru the rest of the afternoon. Temps top out in the upper 30's to low 40's.

Tonight: Rain and breezy winds from the SW 5-20 mph.   

Tuesday: Morning Showers, by afternoon a strong cold front moves through kicking up winds with gusts possible 25-35mph. High temperatures into the upper 30's and low 40's.

7 Day Forecast: Today through Wednesday temps will hover in the upper 30's to low 40's with rain showers on and off. Monday/Tuesday look to be the two wettest days. Wednesday thru next Saturday look for cooling temperatures and slightly drier conditions. Still could see some isolated showers but mainly confined to the mountains.

~Leslie

FULL FORECAST: http://www.khq.com/weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:00:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

  • Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:53:02 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

  • Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

    Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:56:55 GMT

    By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.

    >>

    By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Six Questions: Spokane's new fire chief describes his vision for department's future

    Six Questions: Spokane's new fire chief describes his vision for department's future

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:14:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday Brian Schaeffer was named Spokane Fire Chief. KHQ's Dan Kleckner sat down with the new Fire Chief for six questions to ask him if his hiring was a signal from community leaders they don't want a lot of change, and to find out more about Brian Schaeffer's vision for the department. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday Brian Schaeffer was named Spokane Fire Chief. KHQ's Dan Kleckner sat down with the new Fire Chief for six questions to ask him if his hiring was a signal from community leaders they don't want a lot of change, and to find out more about Brian Schaeffer's vision for the department. 

    >>

  • Tattooed 'Joker' accused of pointing gun at traffic

    Tattooed 'Joker' accused of pointing gun at traffic

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:00:00 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Police in Florida have managed to arrest the Joker without Batman's help following reports of a green-haired man with tattoos on his face pointing a gun at traffic.      A Miami-Dade police report says 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Police in Florida have managed to arrest the Joker without Batman's help following reports of a green-haired man with tattoos on his face pointing a gun at traffic.      A Miami-Dade police report says 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

    >>

  • UK police arrest 7th person outside Manchester

    UK police arrest 7th person outside Manchester

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:58:26 GMT

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Police in Manchester say a woman has been arrested in connection with the arena bombing that killed 22 people. Greater Manchester Police said the woman was detained during a series of property searches in the Blackley area of the city.

    >>

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Police in Manchester say a woman has been arrested in connection with the arena bombing that killed 22 people. Greater Manchester Police said the woman was detained during a series of property searches in the Blackley area of the city.

    >>
    •   