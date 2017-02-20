K9 Laslo takes down convicted felon in possession of a gun and meth

A convicted felon in possession of a handgun and meth was arrested after a pursuit early Monday morning in Spokane Valley.

Corporal Jeff Thurman spotted a stolen Jeep traveling west on I-90 near Havana just after 4:00 a.m. Corporal Thurman followed the Jeep and waited for backup, but the driver, identified as 42-year-old Thomas E. Lenocker, sped away. Lenocker took the 2nd Avenue exit and turned south on Perry. When he arrived at 5th and Pittsburg, he stopped and fled on foot.

Deputies say Lenocker was ordered to stop, but continued to run while reaching into his waistband. Corporal Thurman, fearing Lenocker was trying to grab a gun, pulled his firearm out as Lenocker went over a snowbank. Thurman says Lenocker's hand emerged holding what appeared to be a pistol as Lenocker started to fall to the ground. While falling, Lenocker dropped the gun. At that time, K9 Laslo was set loose and was able to detain Lenocker.

Another passenger was in the Jeep with Lenocker and fled on foot at the same time, however, he was not found.

Deputies say Lenocker is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history.

Lenocker told deputies he borrowed the Jeep from a friend and the passenger was a hitchhiker he didn't know. Lenocker denied knowing the Jeep was stolen or that he was in possession of a .357 pistol. Lenocker said he ran because the Jeep did not have a DUI Interlock Device, which is require on cars he drives.

Lenocker was booked into jail for Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Stolen Car, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Meth, and Obstructing and Resisting Arrest.