South Carolina school bus driver arrested for driving students while drunk

Bond has been set for a man accused of driving a school bus carrying students while intoxicated.



The Newberry County Detention Center says Brent Patrick Carter's bond was set for $2,267 on a DUI charge and $445 on a child endangerment charge.



Carter, a Berkeley County school bus driver, was driving the bus eastbound in the westbound lanes of a highway near Newberry South Carolina at about 7:05 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. The headlights were not on, so Troopers stopped Carter's bus as he drove onto the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 26.



investigators say 15 students and three adults were on the activity bus from Goose Creek High School at the time of the traffic stop. All students were safe and accounted for, according to Berkeley County School District officials.



Troopers say Carter had a blood-alcohol concentration of .18, more than twice the legal limit.



The Goose Creek High School web site has Carter listed as a study hall aide. The Associated Press reports the passengers on the bus were picked up by another driver and taken back to the school. They had been attending a drama competition.



The students were turned over to Berkeley County school officials and DSS was notified.



District officials, meanwhile, say they are fully cooperating with investigators on this matter and say they cannot comment further.