South Carolina school bus driver arrested for driving students w - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

South Carolina school bus driver arrested for driving students while drunk

Posted: Updated:
NEWBERRY, S.C. -

Bond has been set for a man accused of driving a school bus carrying students while intoxicated. 

The Newberry County Detention Center says Brent Patrick Carter's bond was set for $2,267 on a DUI charge and $445 on a child endangerment charge. 

Carter, a Berkeley County school bus driver, was driving the bus eastbound in the westbound lanes of a highway near Newberry South Carolina at about 7:05 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. The headlights were not on, so Troopers stopped Carter's bus as he drove onto the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 26.

investigators say 15 students and three adults were on the activity bus from Goose Creek High School at the time of the traffic stop. All students were safe and accounted for, according to Berkeley County School District officials.

Troopers say Carter had a blood-alcohol concentration of .18, more than twice the legal limit.

The Goose Creek High School web site has Carter listed as a study hall aide. The Associated Press reports the passengers on the bus were picked up by another driver and taken back to the school. They had been attending a drama competition.

The students were turned over to Berkeley County school officials and DSS was notified.

District officials, meanwhile, say they are fully cooperating with investigators on this matter and say they cannot comment further.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:53:02 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

  • Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:00:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

  • $190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist

    $190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:05:53 GMT

    BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...

    >>

    BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves

    Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:47 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:47:03 GMT

    DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.

    >>

    DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.

    >>

  • Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter

    Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:01:39 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault. 

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault. 

    >>

  • Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley

    Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:02:20 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.

    >>
    •   