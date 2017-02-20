Washington teacher on leave over offensive Facebook post

An elementary school teacher in southern Washington state has been placed on administrative leave after a Facebook post encouraging the deportation of people she referred to as "illegal aliens."



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Prosser School District said the post prompted several phone calls and visits from concerned parents.



The district said in a Friday news release its decision to put the teacher on leave pending the outcome of an investigation was based on possible safety and security concerns.



The teacher has not been identified.



The Facebook message voiced support for boycotting Thursday's A Day Without Immigrants protest in which immigrants stayed home from work and school to protest President Donald Trump's efforts to step up deportations. It also provided information on how to contact federal immigration authorities.



___



Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)