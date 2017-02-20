Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 20th

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) -- A single mom is generating attention online after she donned a mustache, dressed up like a dad for a school breakfast event and posed for photos with her son.

KSL-TV reports Whitney Kittrell wore the costume after deciding to fulfill her son's request that she accompany him to a "Dads and Donuts" event.

Kitrell is divorced with full custody of her children and says some days have been better than others for the family.

She said her son was all happiness as he introduced her to his classmates as both parents.

Kittrell said Lucas told her he wanted her to go since she's his dad too.

The St. George mom posted the photos online and received a surprisingly strong response.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRUSSELS (AP) -- The Star-Spangled Banner looked more starry than usual during one of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's appearances in Brussels.

A background picture of the American flag that went up alongside the European Union flag as Pence and EU leader Donald Tusk spoke on Monday had 51 stars instead of the usual 50, one for each state.

The Brussels version of the flag had three rows of nine stars and three rows with eight stars each. American flags typically feature a total of nine alternating rows of five or six stars

The EU flag featuring 12 stars in a circle against a blue background was configured correctly. And the American flag had the right number of stripes - 13.

The EU Council did not immediately respond when asked about the error with the misplaced star-state.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRURO, Mass. (AP) -- A Jeep that has been stuck inside a Massachusetts sand dune for 40 years is set to be removed.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Jeep Wagoneer is entombed in a garage in Truro that became overtaken by the dune decades ago.

Basil Musnuff's mother owns the property. He says he began visiting in the 1970s and has never seen the Jeep driven.

Musnuff says the family has wanted to get the Jeep out of the collapsing garage for years but the town wouldn't let them move the sand due to concerns about the dune system.

Town officials recently changed their approach to the shifting sands and asked the family to remove the vehicle.

The removal is scheduled for Friday, weather permitting.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CARBONDALE, Colo. (AP) -- Police in western Colorado say a man battered somebody else's pickup with a baseball bat and then left a note acknowledging he had anger issues.

Police say the note read, "Sorryy anger isusesh."

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports the attack occurred in January near Carbondale.

The pickup's owner found the damage and the note when he returned from snowmobiling. Two witnesses told police another snowmobiler apparently thought the pickup had parked too close to his vehicle.

The witnesses say they heard whacking sounds, and one saw the other snowmobiler swinging a bat. They told police they insisted he leave a note. They say he was then able to leave his parking spot with no problem.

Police say they arrested a 53-year-old man on a criminal mischief charge.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a "brief run."

In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Saturday's annual Cupid's Undie Run featured 1,000 people in their underwear and little else, except for maybe some body-painted hearts, angels and Cupid's arrows on their chests. Participants, some of whom shaved hearts into their chest hair, ran through the streets near the city's sports stadiums.

Previous years' events have taken place despite snow, but weather for this year's was sunny with temperatures approaching 70 degrees, prompting runners in their scanty panties to chirp, "Sun's out! Buns out!"

Sisters Melissa Tamimi, in gray panties and a matching sports bra, and Sofia Tamimi, in black panties and a gray lacy bra, had no problem mentioning their unmentionables.

"I'm about as comfortable as you could be running in underwear," Melissa Tamimi said.

Similar events took place in other cities, including St. Louis, Miami, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Money was raised for the Children's Tumor Foundation to help research neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors in the nervous system. The incurable disorder can cause physical deformities, blindness, deafness and chronic pain, usually in adolescents.

Runner Jeff Eckert, who's 30 years old, said he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, also called NF, when he was 5. He said he was participating in the Undie Run wearing Superman boxer shorts to help raise money and awareness.

Philadelphia race director Dan Frenia, whose wife and 12-year-old son have been diagnosed with NF, said this year's race raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and the national events have raised about $20 million over the last few years. He said he hoped to grow the Philadelphia event from 1,000 people to 3,000 or more and spread the word about NF so a cure can be found.

"This is our passion in life," he said. "This isn't just a one-day event for us."

Cupid's Undie Run is a fun run, not a race, organizers said, so there was no declared winner other than the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Friends Ellie Russo and Kendra Scherer ran among the 53 members of a team called Hope for Ella, which was named in honor of a 10-year-old girl with NF and raised the most money on Saturday, $26,810. They wore red bras and matching cheeky boy shorts with a message on the buttocks: "I take my pants off for charity."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) -- Police in a Connecticut town are reminding people to not open their doors to "any unfamiliar cattle" after a pair of cows escaped from their pen and were found near the front door of a home a couple of houses away.

Sgt. Geoffrey Miner tells WGGB/WSHM a driver reported seeing the cows walking on the side of a road and in yards in Suffield on Sunday morning.

Officers managed to take a photo of the cows before herding them back to their pen.

Police posted the photo on Facebook, saying two "suspicious males" were going door-to-door "trying to sell dairy products." They were "apprehended after a short foot pursuit."

Police say the cows were able to escape due to a faulty electrical wire fence.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Columbia University says it's strengthening its procedures after it accidentally sent acceptance notices to 277 prospective students and then recalled them.

Columbia says the emails, sent Wednesday, "incorrectly implied" that the applicants had been accepted into its School of Public Health's Master's program.

The university said Friday that it immediately discovered its mistake and sent follow-up emails within an hour.

Vice Dean for Education Julie Kornfeld says Columbia "deeply" apologizes. She says Columbia values applicants' "energy and enthusiasm" and regrets the "stress and confusion" the mistake caused.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate's car.

Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and his roommate James Hand called an exterminator Feb. 1, but were told it was too late to send someone. So they called the Davie Police Department.

The SunSentinel reports Officer Tony Bernardo - the go-to guy for dealing with wildlife - and two other officers responded. The snake put up a fight and moved deep into the Toyota Camry's engine compartment. Eventually, they pulled out an 11-foot reticulated python.

Police spokesman Mark Leone says it was likely a pet because it was in a residential area. The snake was turned over to a company licensed by the state to care for exotic animals.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Police say a Colorado woman threw rocks at a local jail in an attempt to get the attention of her love interest on Valentine's Day.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Pueblo County deputies say they responded to a report of suspicious activity at the county detention center just before midnight and found that a window on the second floor had been broken.

Deputies say surveillance video showed someone throwing rocks at the building and deputies later learned that the person has a relationship with a jail inmate.

An arrest warrant for criminal mischief has been issued for a 38-year-old woman. The investigation is ongoing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) - Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 42 pounds of horse meat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals, from two women arriving from Mongolia at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The horse meat was hidden in juice boxes. One of the women said the horse genitals were for medicinal purposes.

CBP announced the seizures Thursday; the meat was seized on Jan. 29.

Neither woman was criminally charged.

Three liters of yak milk was also seized and incinerated, along with the horse meat.

CBP says horse meat is prohibited from entering the U.S. without an official certification due to fears of foot-and-mouth disease. Mongolian horse meat is always prohibited because of concerns about diseases.

