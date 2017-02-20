Potholes prompt Spokane tire business boom

Jeremy Dierks owns Perfection Tire and Auto Repair and it’s safe to say business is good. “Mother Nature has helped us out a lot,” he says.

But Dierks says that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

“This winter has been exceptional to say the least. I think our pothole conditions are worse I’ve seen in 20 years in the tire business and 42 years of living in Spokane,” Dierks says.

Potholes may seem like old news, but Dierks has some new advice. He says to get your tires checked out if you are concerned.

“If you don’t know what it should look like bring it by a tire store and let an expert look at it,” says Dierks.

Dierks also tells KHQ that nine times out of 10, a car’s alignment is off. Getting your alignment adjusted costs about $80 and a set of tires can be up to $500.