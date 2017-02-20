WATCH: Teen invited to sing with Bruce Springsteen had been there 4 years earlier

Last week during a show in Brisbane, Australia, rock 'n' roll legend Bruce Springsteen invited a teenager on stage to perform his song "Growin' Up." It's something The Boss has a history of doing at live performances with the E Street Band, and has become a staple of the band's live shows. Video of the teenager stealing the spotlight and sharing a microphone with Springsteen has gone viral since it was posted on YouTube Thursday.

Springsteen spied 15-year-old Nathan Testa in the crowd holding a sign saying he was missing school for the concert, and asking the play "Growin' Up." Springsteen addresses Testa directly, asking if he knew the song and whether he can play it on guitar. Next thing you know, Testa was thrust on stage with a guitar around his neck and singing with The Boss.

For most fans, this would be a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but for the young Testa, sharing a stage with Bruce Springsteen wasn't all that new and exciting.

As it turns out, "Growin' Up" was a solid choice for Testa, because 4 years ago, at the same stage, an 11-year-old Testa was brought on stage to sing "Waitin' on a Sunny Day" with the boys in the band. Bruce even taught the 11-year-old Testa how to slide across the stage on his knees.

Check out the earlier performance below:

Seems like Testa is just about the luckiest Springsteen fan on the planet.