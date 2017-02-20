Can you make it from Spokane's South Hill to downtown without hitting a pothole?

Spokane potholes have reached a whole new level this year. There is even a Facebook group dedicated to them. We decided to test and see if we can make it from South Hill to downtown without hitting a single one.

First up is High Drive from 29th Ave. A beautiful scenic view to our left, and potholes to our right.

They got bigger and bigger as we drove down.

Tire expert Jeremy Dierks says hitting a pothole at this speed can leave you with a hole in your pocket too.

“Average damage with one or two tires is three to four hundred dollars,” Dierks says.

Our second route was on the opposite side of the South Hill. 29th and Ray leads down to one of the most notorious pothole paths in town. We made it to 17th Ave. before we encountered our first suspect. Followed quickly by our second, third, and fourth. We stopped counting after we saw a warning sign from the City that read rough ride.

The passenger side was the bumpiest and Dierks says that is for good reason. “The right front seems to be the one that gets it,” he says. It is safe to say this route did not pass the test.

Our third and final path took us down Grand, where believe it or not, we made it downtown without hitting a single one. If you are looking to make it down the South Hill we suggest you take Grand, especially at night because those potholes creep up in the dark.