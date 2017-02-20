Spokane refugees react to President Trump's revised immigration order

President Donald Trump's revised executive order on immigration is expected to be released on Tuesday.

It still puts a halt on people traveling from the same seven Muslim-majority countries as the last one, but the biggest changes seem to be what sparked a lot of controversy and confusion with the first travel ban. This time, the ban won't apply to people who have a visa to come to the U.S. whether they've used it or not. It also doesn't apply to people with green cards or people who have dual citizenship with any of those seven countries.

Another change in this latest draft, it reportedly doesn't tell authorities to single out and turn down Syrian refugees when processing new visa applications.

However, the president could still decide to make changes to the draft before he signs it and releases the details to the public later this week.

So how are refugees responding to Monday's news? It's a roller coaster of emotions for refugees at World Relief Spokane. A refugee from Sudan who has been living in the U.S. for 17 years now says there's a lot of uncertainty when it comes to refugee families trying to come to the U.S.

Jackson Lino works at the World Relief Spokane and says it's a blessing to come into the United States and be free, but with what's happening with the president's executive order, it's really difficult.

Lino's trying to keep things positive and encourage other refugees to stay positive as well. Right now, he's not sure what will happen.

"The feeling is really difficult because you just never know what could happen. For me personally, I feel for those who are back there and just hearing the pain that families are going through every day and that they may never see their families again, it's a hard thing have to have that thought every day," said Lino.

Lino says he wants refugees to feel welcome in Spokane. He's hoping things can get better. He says they best thing for people to do now is stand up for what they believe in and have a voice.