Some Spokane residents concerned about congresswoman's accessibility

Many in Spokane have been asking the newsroom “Where is Cathy McMorris Rodgers?” During this congressional recess, she made her way back to the Inland Northwest. Over the weekend, she was in Walla Walla and Monday, she came to Spokane.

She met with a number of people, talking about housing for those who are disabled, health care, and transportation. But those meetings were closed to the media. She did give us an interview after she met with World Relief and Global Neighborhood.

She talked to them about issues related to refugees and how the executive order related to them.

“I really appreciated the opportunity to share with the Congresswoman,” says Mark Finney with World Relief about sharing stories of refugees. “That was a really powerful experience to understand the humanity of the situation.”

We asked her about the closed meetings and a spokesperson told us that they keep some meetings closed so they can have an honest dialogue and respect the privacy of those who requested the meeting.

There was also a Coffee with Cathy event. It’s something you call or email her office to be a part of and it’s a smaller meeting.

A group of ten met her Monday and they mostly discussed the Affordable Care Act. Those there voiced concerns about the effects of the repeal and even though they say they felt like they were heard, they hope others have the same opportunity.

McMorris Rodgers is holding a telephone town hall Monday night at 7 pm where she will give an update on what she’s doing and then take questions from those on the call. To learn more about that: http://www.cathyforcongress.com/teletownhall

Here’s a statement from McMorris Rodgers’ spokesperson about Monday’s events:

“The Congresswoman is doing what she always does when she comes home to Eastern Washington: meeting with people and hearing from them how she can be a partner and advocate. She spent time in Walla Walla meeting with veterans and a Gold Star family, and while she’s in Spokane she is holding a series of meetings with people and community leaders to discuss multiple issues important to our area, including disabled housing, strengthening Medicaid, transportation projects, and how to promote peaceful communities.”