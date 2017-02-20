6 teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, rescued

Six teenagers have fallen through ice into an off-limits pond in New York's Central Park but have been rescued.



It happened Monday evening at the southern end of the park.



Police say the 15- and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way. A nearby sign said, "Danger Thin Ice Keep Off."



Police and fire rescue units including divers responded and pulled the teenagers out of the water.



A police spokesman says the teens are expected to be OK.

