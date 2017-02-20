6 teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, rescued - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

6 teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, rescued

Posted: Updated:
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
New York -

Six teenagers have fallen through ice into an off-limits pond in New York's Central Park but have been rescued.
    
It happened Monday evening at the southern end of the park.
    
Police say the 15- and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way. A nearby sign said, "Danger Thin Ice Keep Off."
    
Police and fire rescue units including divers responded and pulled the teenagers out of the water.
    
A police spokesman says the teens are expected to be OK.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

