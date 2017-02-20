Neighbors worried as water threatens Spokane County road

It's now day five of a State of Emergency in Spokane County. The rain is causing so much damage, it's splitting roads in half, becoming a problem for some neighbors. "It's real bad. I've never seen anything like this before," said Steve Asher, who lives off of Elder Road in Spokane County, that's partially closed.

Asher has lived in the area for 20 years. The amount of rain and the damage it's caused is really incredible. "Came up pretty quick and got the road in quite a few places," said Asher.

Elder Road is currently closed from Jackson to Madison Road because of the rain. It's completely impassible because the road is split in half, with culverts even pushing out. "It's like a 5-foot ditch," said Asher.

However, that's not the only problem on Elder road. If you head west, another problem is forming. "It's probably a foot deep and you have to go to one side really careful," said Asher.

Asher lives right in between these two problems. He's hoping this potential issue won't get any worse. otherwise, he won't have a road to get out of. "I will be stuck," said Asher.

He's not sure how long it will take the county to fix the road but for now, he's hoping for the best.