Cathy McMorris Rodgers holds telephone town hall in Spokane

Washington State Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is trying to answer questions from her constituents who have been voicing concerns all day on Monday. She returned to Spokane on Monday and made her first stop at World Relief. She met with people to address the latest controversies about immigration and refugees.

While she wouldn't let our cameras into the meeting, she said this was something she always aims to do. "I have a Coffee with Cathy nearly every time I'm home. I'm around. I'm open to the public all the time," said McMorris Rodgers.

To join her Coffee with Cathy event on Monday, you were required to call her office ahead of time.

While people who took part told us they felt listened to, they also wanted the same opportunity for other people who couldn't be there.

That's why on Monday night, the congresswoman held a town hall phone call where members of the community got to phone in questions.

In the call that lasted about an hour, she talked about healthcare, taxes, jobs, the Fairchild Air Force Base and refugees. It was an open forum, where people got to ask their questions. She says she is leading the charge on getting graduate medical education to Eastern Washington and getting more doctors and residencies to help meet an important need. McMorris Rodgers also talked about her visits to Washington, D.C. She said that normally after a president is elected, the nation comes together, but that hasn't been the case. She told everyone on the call that we should not stay in campaign mode for the next four years.

"People have strong disagreements, but I do believe it is better that we do try to find common ground. In these times, it is important that we remember that what unites us is what we have in common," said McMorris Rodgers.

Protests against the congresswoman were mentioned twice during the conference call. She said protesters have the right to free speech.

The conference call ended after McMorris Rodgers said the call was having technical difficulties.