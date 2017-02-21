School district teams with Sandy Hook mom to teach empathy

School district teams with Sandy Hook mom to teach empathyPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
Fire in Chelan County now 78 percent contained
Fire in Chelan County now 78 percent contained
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination is largely under control after burning for two days. Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan says the fire near the town of Leavenworth was 78 percent contained Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.>>
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination is largely under control after burning for two days. Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan says the fire near the town of Leavenworth was 78 percent contained Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.>>
Task force proposes reforms to WSU student conduct process
Task force proposes reforms to WSU student conduct process
PULLMAN, Wash. - Officials at Washington State University are proposing some changes to the student conduct disciplinary process. A task force that was assembled after a series of violent incidents involving the football team last year has called for reforms to make the student conduct process fairer and more transparent.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Officials at Washington State University are proposing some changes to the student conduct disciplinary process. A task force that was assembled after a series of violent incidents involving the football team last year has called for reforms to make the student conduct process fairer and more transparent.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.>>
Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves
Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves
DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.>>
DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Standoff in North Spokane ends peacefully with suspect in handcuffs
Standoff in North Spokane ends peacefully with suspect in handcuffs
SPOKANE, Wash. - E Princeton Ave has reopened after it was shut down to traffic during a standoff. Wednesday evening, Spokane Police received information that a wanted man was at a home on E Princeton Ave. 36-year-old Steven Martin had an outstanding felony warrant for eluding a police vehicle. Officers also had probable cause to arrest him for five counts of stalking and domestic violence. When officers arrived to the home, they>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - E Princeton Ave has reopened after it was shut down to traffic during a standoff. Wednesday evening, Spokane Police received information that a wanted man was at a home on E Princeton Ave. 36-year-old Steven Martin had an outstanding felony warrant for eluding a police vehicle. Officers also had probable cause to arrest him for five counts of stalking and domestic violence. When officers arrived to the home, they>>
Protesters hope to sweeten the deal with baked goods
Protesters hope to sweeten the deal with baked goods
SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters in Spokane are trying a new way to get lawmakers attention when it comes to healthcare. Organizers say they've resorted to having a bake sale to help cover costs for seniors' Medicaid. People lined up outside of Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office for the sale in hopes to get her attention. KHQ reached out to McMorris Rodgers' office for comment but is still waiting to hear back. The main message people at the bake sale want to provoke is that l...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters in Spokane are trying a new way to get lawmakers attention when it comes to healthcare. Organizers say they've resorted to having a bake sale to help cover costs for seniors' Medicaid. People lined up outside of Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office for the sale in hopes to get her attention. KHQ reached out to McMorris Rodgers' office for comment but is still waiting to hear back. The main message people at the bake sale want to provoke is that l...>>