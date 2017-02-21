White House denounces 'hatred' after Jewish center threats - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

White House denounces 'hatred' after Jewish center threats

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is denouncing "hatred and hate-motivated violence" following a series of threats against Jewish community centers across the country. The statement does not directly mention those incidents or Jews.
    
The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division to investigate "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats" to the centers.
    
The White House statement Tuesday said President Donald Trump "has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable." It followed a tweet by Ivanka Trump on Monday calling for "religious tolerance" after a series of threats Monday against Jewish community centers. She tweeted "We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers," and used the hashtag #JCC.
    
Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner.

