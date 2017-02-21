Conn. Police: Look out for escaped cattle selling dairy products door to door

Farm to table, indeed.

Police in Connecticut had a little fun while responding to a call on Sunday.

"Early this morning, officers responded to a complaint of 2 suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products," Suffield Police posted on Facebook. "Officers determined that the 2 individuals did not have a solicitors (sic) permit and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit."

Door to door dairy products? Yeah. Straight from the cattle.

Officers were alerted to the "salesmen (salescattle?)" by citizens who reported them walking along the side of the road and in people's yards. When officers caught up with them, the scene was too good not to snap a quick photo. A photo that has now been shared more than 15,000 times on Facebook.

Officers were able to herd them back to their farm and the broken fence that let them out was fixed.

"We would like to remind everyone to NEVER open your doors to any unfamiliar cattle," police concluded in their statement.