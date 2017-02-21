UPDATE: Missing/Endangered Spokane woman found safe

If you have seen LuAnn in the last 24 hours or have any information on her location or condition, please call Crime Check at 456-2233 (ref: 2017-20031442)

UPDATE :

Spokane Police say LuAnn Jensen has been found safe.

Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police are asking for your help finding a missing 65-year-old woman.

LuAnn Jensen was last seen Monday afternoon and did not show up for work Tuesday morning, which is not like her. Friends and family suspect a medical condition based on her last contacts.

LuAnn is the owner of a silver, 2006, Saturn Vue. The vehicle is not at her home and it is presumed LuAnn is driving it.

The photo in the storyof a 2006 Saturn Vue is a sample of what she may be driving.

If you have seen LuAnn in the last 24 hours or have any information on her location or condition, please call Crime Check at 456-2233 (ref: 2017-20031442)