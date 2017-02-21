Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 21st

Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 21stPosted: Updated:
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is>>
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
Body of teen found downstream from Snoqualmie River falls
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) - The King County Sheriff Office says the body of a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park has been found. The sheriff's office said Thursday evening that drivers found the boy's body about 450 feet downstream from the falls. The teen was with two friends when two of them went over the falls. The sheriff's office says only one of them was able to pull himself out of the water. &nb...>>
SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized. When officers>>
Hidden hikes in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Living in the Inland Northwest, we are blessed to have thousands of miles of hiking trails right in our own backyard. Whether you're looking for a place to hike that's five minutes from your home, or you don't mind driving a few hours to hike through the beautiful back-country, you have endless options.>>
Gianforte issues apology after being charged with assaulting reporter
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Republican Greg Gianforte says he 'learned a lesson," and has apologized to a reporter after being charged with assaulting him in a release sent to media Thursday night after his win in Montana's special election. Here is what Gianforte's release says: Friend, Tonight is about you. Tonight is your victory. Over the last 2 years, you have knocked on tens of thousands of doors. You have made hundreds of thousands of>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 25th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 25th.>>
SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized. When officers>>
The Latest: Gianforte wins House race after assault charge
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the misdemeanor assault case against Greg Gianforte, a Republican candidate for a Montana congressional seat in a special election Thursday. (all times local): 8:03 p.m. Montana polls are closing, a day after Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with assaulting a reporter. Witnesses say Gianforte, a wealthy technology executive, grabbed Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, by the neck on We...>>
Old warhead found near Warden, rendered safe by Air Force
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) responded to SR17 near SR170 in Warden on Thursday morning. A retired Air Force veteran and historian located a crash site from 1955, where a F86 Delta Interceptor went down. While digging around, the historian unearthed a live 2.75 inch missile warhead. EOD rendered the warhead safe on site. There were no injuries.>>
Body of teen found downstream from Snoqualmie River falls
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) - The King County Sheriff Office says the body of a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park has been found. The sheriff's office said Thursday evening that drivers found the boy's body about 450 feet downstream from the falls. The teen was with two friends when two of them went over the falls. The sheriff's office says only one of them was able to pull himself out of the water. &nb...>>
Botulism outbreak seems limited to 1 nacho cheese bag
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese dip sold at a California gas station (all times local): 4:35 p.m. California health officials said a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese sauce appears limited to an opened bag of the sauce. The statement on Thursday comes after the state Department of Public Health found no traces of the toxin in another unopened bag of the sauce that was seized from the fue...>>
President Trump to take travel ban to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on an appeals court ruling against the Trump administration's travel ban (all times local): 5:40 p.m. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled 10-3 against the travel ban. The decision bars the administration from suspending n...>>
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
