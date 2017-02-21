Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 21st

BERLIN (AP) -- Police in Bavaria say they were able to track down a man responsible for a hit-and-run by following the hoof prints and manure left behind by the horse pulling his carriage.

Police in Grafenrheinfeld said the 78-year-old man scraped a car parked at the side of the road Tuesday as he trotted through the town near Schweinfurt, the dpa news agency reported.

The man continued on without reporting the accident, but an eyewitness reported the incident to police. Police say the trail of hoof prints and manure led them to the suspect's stable and he confessed to the accident when confronted.

He's responsible for about 2,000 euros ($2,100) in damage.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg's is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.

Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania college student got a reminder to take out the trash when his mother sent him some garbage in a care package.

Eighteen-year-old Connor Cox tells WHTM-TV that his mother sent two boxes to him at Westminster College in New Wilmington last month.

One box contained food and other goodies. The other contained garbage.

When he called to ask whether that was a mistake, Cox's mother, Connie, told him, "No, that's the trash you were supposed to take out" during a recent visit home.

Cox says he laughed hysterically at the prank, then tweeted a photo of the package.

Cox has three sisters and says he has a special relationship with his mother. He says, "She knows what to say at the exact time she should say it."

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey's lieutenant governor has received a letter of resignation - from her husband.

Kim Guadagno's husband, Michael, is an appeals court judge. In order to collect his pension, he is required by law to notify Kim Guadagno in her dual role as secretary of state that he'll reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 this month.

In the letter, Michael Guadagno wrote that with her term ending in January 2018 and his income "substantially reduced," it may be an "excellent opportunity for you to consider a career change to a more lucrative position."

He wrote that they could discuss it "over dinner."

Kim Guadagno is running in the GOP primary to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, and her husband's letter seems to take a shot at the state's current chief executive.

"While we are on the subject, I take this opportunity to remind you that you receive no pension for your work as Lieutenant Governor or Secretary of State, even though, to date, you have served as acting Governor for more than five hundred days," he wrote. That refers to times when Christie was out of state, including when he ran for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and served as chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

Michael Guadagno's retirement also means he can campaign for his wife. He was unable to do so in 2009 and 2013 since he was a judge.

DENVER (AP) - A 26-year-old man says he was making an action video with friends when he fell 40 feet down the chimney of a downtown Denver apartment building.

Dustin Hinkle tells KCNC-TV that he and a couple of friends were making a Parkour video on the roof of the Denver City Lofts on Thursday when he fell through a chimney cover. Parkour involves moving from point to point using obstacles along the way.

Hinkle plummeted down the old incineration chimney until a cable caught his fall. He was stuck for nearly two hours until firefighters broke through a brick wall to get him out.

Hinkle, who along with his friends is facing a trespassing charge, says he thought he was going to die and he didn't believe in God until he survived the fall.

The Denver Post reports that jail records show Hinkle is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Denver Fire Department spokeswoman Melissa Taylor told the Post: "It appeared to me to be a pretty small chimney."

CALABASH, N.C. (AP) -- For the second time this month, a rust-colored alligator has turned up in the Carolinas.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports Tuesday that some residents of a Calabash, North Carolina, neighborhood have named the pumpkin-colored alligator "Donny."

Earlier this month, residents joked that an orange alligator that turned up in a pond near Charleston had used too much self-tanning lotion. Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the color may have come from where the animal spent the winter, perhaps in a rusty steel culvert pipe.

Experts say alligators shed their skin and will likely return to a normal shade soon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - "Val Rides the Oregon Trail" is back in the hands of a Pennsylvania library - 75 years past the book's due date.

Robert Lockman Jr. recently found the popular children's book by Sanford Tousey in his basement in Shavertown, Pennsylvania. His late father had taken it out when he was 9.

Lockman tells The Citizens' Voice he has no idea what happened but returning it this past week was the right thing to do.

The Osterhout Free Library didn't impose a fine. It would have worked out to over $550 at the 1941 rate.

Library officials speculate the family lost track of the book because "everyone had more important things to worry about" at the time.

Its return date was stamped Dec. 2, 1941 - five days before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

A Florida woman was arrested last Thursday after she offered an undercover police officer oral sex in exchange for Taco Bell.

According to WJXT-TV, Buffy Suzanne Bryan, 47, approached an undercover police officer who posing as a customer. She offered the sex act in exchange for two soft tacos - an order which would have cost her $2.14.

Bryan was arrested charged with offering, committing, or engaging in prostitution or assignation. It was the ninth time she had been arrested for prostitution.

Four other women between 31 and 48 were arrested in the citywide prostitution sting, all of whom had been charged with prostitution at least one time.

Montes Claros, Brazil - In Brazil, a man spent three days in jail due to a great coincidence: his first, middle and last names are the same as a wanted fugitive -- but the coincidences don't stop there.

It just so happens the man's mother's first, middle and last names are also exactly the same as the wanted man's mother. 59-year-old Adilson Pereira Dos Santos found out about the arrest warrant after witnessing an accident that happened in front of his house.

His namesake - the fugitive - committed a crime in the capital of the state 15 years ago. Pereira Dos Santos was released from jail after proving that he has never been to the state capital, and that he was working on the day the crime happened.

Authorities say a vehicle in President Donald Trump's motorcade was struck by a ``2x4'' and five middle school students are now facing charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement Saturday that the incident happened Friday around 1:45 p.m.

Officers assisting the U.S. Secret Service reported that a vehicle in the motorcade had been struck by what was believed to be a small, hard object.

Several members of the motorcade returned to the scene after completing the motorcade to look for witnesses and objects along the roadway.

A child from a local middle school confessed to throwing the wood at the motorcade and also implicated four additional students.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney's Office.

No additional information was given.

