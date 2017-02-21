Seattle mayor may sue Trump over immigration information

Seattle mayor may sue Trump over immigration informationPosted: Updated:
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
