Spokane detectives searching for Good Samaritans who may have helped murder suspect

Spokane County Major Crime Detectives are attempting to identify a motorist who stopped to help another driver in December of 2015. That driver lost several five gallon buckets from the bed of his truck in the Hauser Lake or Post Falls area and is believed to be connected to the homicide investigation of Bret Snow.

Detectives investigating the homicide received a tip that evidence may have been concealed in several white or yellow five gallon buckets filled with cement. According to the information, these buckets were being transported in the back of a blue 1998 Ford Ranger with a canopy in the area of Prairie Avenue between Highway 53 and Highway 41 when they fell out of the truck and into the road.

The driver of the Ranger stopped to pick up the buckets and is believed to have been helped by one or more Good Samaritans who pulled over to help

The buckets would have been heavy due to the cement reported to have been used to conceal and encase evidence.

The incident is believed to have happened around December 2015. If you stopped to assist a motorist under similar circumstances during this time frame, witnessed something similar, or have information regarding this investigation, you are urged to call Major Crimes Detective Lyle Johnston at 509-477-3191.