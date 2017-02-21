McMorris Rodgers' telephone town hall marred by technical issues - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

McMorris Rodgers' telephone town hall marred by technical issues

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Cathy McMorris Rodgers was back in Spokane and many were looking forward to hearing from her during a telephone town hall.

There were a few glitches that made that a little difficult.

Karen Cannon was one who was able to get onto the call no problem, but some of her friends got the wrong pin and couldn’t access the telephone town hall.

Cannon says she called in to listen and ask a question if she could.

“I've been wanting to hear where Cathy stands on all these issues that are coming up,” she says.

For Cannon, she wanted to know what Cathy’s thoughts were on national security in light of the Russian hacking allegations.

The call lasted for about an hour. McMorris Rodgers discussed what she was working on and also took questions from callers. Toward the end of the call, there was a one to two minute silence, and then the congresswoman got back on the call saying that they had to end it because of technical difficulties.

Cannon hopes they can hear from her again.

“I know she's a busy gal but we really need to know what's going on. I feel like there's anxiety there,” she says. “I just think at this important time we need as much communication and accessibility as possible.”

McMorris Rodgers’ team says there will likely be more telephone town halls in the future. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:20:15 GMT

    GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.

    >>

    GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer

    PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:27:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.

    >>

  • Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest

    Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:20:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten.  “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten.  “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Gianforte issues apology after being charged with assaulting reporter

    Gianforte issues apology after being charged with assaulting reporter

    Friday, May 26 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-05-26 06:10:52 GMT
    Photo: Facebook/GregForMontanaPhoto: Facebook/GregForMontana

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Republican Greg Gianforte says he 'learned a lesson," and has apologized to a reporter after being charged with assaulting him in a release sent to media Thursday night after his win in Montana's special election.  Here is what Gianforte's release says: Friend, Tonight is about you. Tonight is your victory. Over the last 2 years, you have knocked on tens of thousands of doors. You have made hundreds of thousands of 

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Republican Greg Gianforte says he 'learned a lesson," and has apologized to a reporter after being charged with assaulting him in a release sent to media Thursday night after his win in Montana's special election.  Here is what Gianforte's release says: Friend, Tonight is about you. Tonight is your victory. Over the last 2 years, you have knocked on tens of thousands of doors. You have made hundreds of thousands of 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 25th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 25th

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:38:39 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 25th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 25th.

    >>

  • SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.

    SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:57 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:57:51 GMT
    SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday evening just before 8 p.m.  information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized. When officers 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday evening just before 8 p.m.  information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized. When officers 

    >>
    •   