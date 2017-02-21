McMorris Rodgers' telephone town hall marred by technical issues

Cathy McMorris Rodgers was back in Spokane and many were looking forward to hearing from her during a telephone town hall.

There were a few glitches that made that a little difficult.

Karen Cannon was one who was able to get onto the call no problem, but some of her friends got the wrong pin and couldn’t access the telephone town hall.

Cannon says she called in to listen and ask a question if she could.

“I've been wanting to hear where Cathy stands on all these issues that are coming up,” she says.

For Cannon, she wanted to know what Cathy’s thoughts were on national security in light of the Russian hacking allegations.

The call lasted for about an hour. McMorris Rodgers discussed what she was working on and also took questions from callers. Toward the end of the call, there was a one to two minute silence, and then the congresswoman got back on the call saying that they had to end it because of technical difficulties.

Cannon hopes they can hear from her again.

“I know she's a busy gal but we really need to know what's going on. I feel like there's anxiety there,” she says. “I just think at this important time we need as much communication and accessibility as possible.”

McMorris Rodgers’ team says there will likely be more telephone town halls in the future.