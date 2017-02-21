Congresswoman meets with Spokane NAACP - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Congresswoman meets with Spokane NAACP

SPOKANE, Wash. -

US Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers spent some time with local leaders while she was in Spokane.

Phil Tyler, president of Spokane NAACP, says Cathy McMorris Rodgers reached out to him after she heard about the racist graffiti at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center a few months ago. They gathered a group of people who wanted to voice their concerns and told her personal stories and talked about the divisiveness in the community.

Tyler says it was a productive meeting and that we can look forward to a community conversation being organized in April to start the first step in understanding.

    •   