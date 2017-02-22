Man hospitalized after being hit by a car near Cheney

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was hit by a car Tuesday night about 3 miles east of Cheney.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. at Highway 904 and Jensen. Witnesses tell Washington State Patrol troopers a college-age man was walking on the highway when a car struck him. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart in Spokane for treatment.

The highway was partially blocked while investigators gathered information Tuesday night.

Troopers on the scene do not believe the driver was at fault, but the investigation is ongoing.