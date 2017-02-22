Pets rescued from Pullman apartment fire

The Pullman Fire Department reports a fire damaged two apartment units Tuesday evening at the Cougar Crest Apartments after a kitchen fire spread throughout one apartment and damaged a neighboring unit.

Pullman firefighters, along with Whitman County Rural Fire District 12, responded around 7 p.m. Police made sure the apartment building was evacuated and managed to rescue two dogs from the building. Later, firefighters found a cat in an adjacent apartment unit that had inhaled some smoke. The firefighters brought it to safety. Animal control officers were able to reunite it with its owner.

The apartment resident told firefighters he was frying donuts in his kitchen and said he thought he had turned off the stove before taking a shower. When he came out of the bathroom, he found the kitchen in flames. He said he rushed outside and broke the glass for the fire extinguisher, cutting his hand in the process. He tried to extinguish the flames himself, but gave up and waited for firefighters to arrive.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but it had spread through a common attic, which took flames to a neighboring apartment. Fire officials said the apartment where the fire started was destroyed. There was some damage to the neighboring apartment, but the extent of that damage was not yet determined.

The American Red Cross responded to help house the two residents but since both were Washington State University students the university found housing for the students.