Billings woman cited for DUI twice in 12 hours

A Billings woman is jailed with her bail set at $25,000 after being arrested for driving drunk twice in a period of 12 hours.



The Billings Gazette reports 44-year-old Robia Jane Bedoni was arrested after a traffic stop just after 1 a.m. Monday and again just before 1 p.m. Monday. Both times she had a 15-year-old passenger, which led to two counts of felony criminal endangerment.



Court records say Bedoni's blood-alcohol level was 0.248 after the first stop and 0.205 after the second. The limit at which a person is considered legally drunk is 0.08.



Bedoni made an initial appearance in Justice Court Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 1 to enter a plea.



