Powerball jackpot tops $400 million for 1st time in months

Powerball jackpot tops $400 million for 1st time in monthsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is>>
Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County
Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.>>
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep
Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep
POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....>>
Tent territory: campgrounds fill up for Memorial Day weekend
Tent territory: campgrounds fill up for Memorial Day weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of Memorial Day weekend, families have the grills out and are outside playing board games, enjoying the great weather. "You know we're hanging out playing board games," said Mark Sommers. Mark and his family are spending their weekend at the Riverside State Park and plan to be outside most of their three day vacation. "We went down to the river and walked across the bridge that was great, we'll>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of Memorial Day weekend, families have the grills out and are outside playing board games, enjoying the great weather. "You know we're hanging out playing board games," said Mark Sommers. Mark and his family are spending their weekend at the Riverside State Park and plan to be outside most of their three day vacation. "We went down to the river and walked across the bridge that was great, we'll>>
Parents concerned after man follows children home from school
Parents concerned after man follows children home from school
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's any parent's worst fear. Thursday, a man tried following several children home from school. The man with a skateboard walked out of this ally-way as kids were on their way home from school. He asked them if they liked batman, and then reportedly followed them for several blocks. Kids playing outside Finch Elementary School, and Aaron Clark's kids are part of the group that was followed. "I watched them>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's any parent's worst fear. Thursday, a man tried following several children home from school. The man with a skateboard walked out of this ally-way as kids were on their way home from school. He asked them if they liked batman, and then reportedly followed them for several blocks. Kids playing outside Finch Elementary School, and Aaron Clark's kids are part of the group that was followed. "I watched them>>
Son of accused deputy murderer speaks out
Son of accused deputy murderer speaks out
MISSOULA, Mont. - It was an emotional plea in the form of a letter sent to a Montana newspaper that first caught our attention. “I’m sorry that this happened,” Al Barrus said. Barrus, open about the guilt and the pain he feels over the loss of a deputy’s life, at the hands of his father and half brother. “His death was unnecessary,” Al said. Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore was shot to death on a stretch of road off of Interstate 90>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - It was an emotional plea in the form of a letter sent to a Montana newspaper that first caught our attention. “I’m sorry that this happened,” Al Barrus said. Barrus, open about the guilt and the pain he feels over the loss of a deputy’s life, at the hands of his father and half brother. “His death was unnecessary,” Al said. Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore was shot to death on a stretch of road off of Interstate 90>>
Russian bankers sue BuzzFeed over unverified Trump dossier
Russian bankers sue BuzzFeed over unverified Trump dossier
NEW YORK (AP) - The owners of a Russian bank are suing BuzzFeed for publishing an uncorroborated dossier that alleged they were part of a Russian scheme to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan of Alfa Bank filed the defamation lawsuit Friday in Manhattan. They are seeking unspecified damages from BuzzFeed, editor-in-chief Ben Smith, reporter Ken Bensinger and editors Miriam Elder and Mark Schoofs. The ...>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The owners of a Russian bank are suing BuzzFeed for publishing an uncorroborated dossier that alleged they were part of a Russian scheme to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan of Alfa Bank filed the defamation lawsuit Friday in Manhattan. They are seeking unspecified damages from BuzzFeed, editor-in-chief Ben Smith, reporter Ken Bensinger and editors Miriam Elder and Mark Schoofs. The ...>>
Spokane man sentenced to 23 years in prison for producing child porn
Spokane man sentenced to 23 years in prison for producing child porn
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the United States Attorney's Office, a judge has sentenced 42-year-old Jeffrey David Wint to 23 years and 4 months in federal prison for production of child pornography. His time behind bars will be followed with a life term of court supervision. Wint will also be required to register as a sex offender. According to information shared during the court proceedings, Wint gave his young victim numerous gifts>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the United States Attorney's Office, a judge has sentenced 42-year-old Jeffrey David Wint to 23 years and 4 months in federal prison for production of child pornography. His time behind bars will be followed with a life term of court supervision. Wint will also be required to register as a sex offender. According to information shared during the court proceedings, Wint gave his young victim numerous gifts>>
Chipotle says customers' payment card info stolen in data breach
Chipotle says customers' payment card info stolen in data breachChipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Friday that hackers used malware to steal customers' card information from payment systems at several restaurants over a three week span. The information stolen includes account numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes. Chipotle says it is unsure how many payment cards are affected, but notes the malware has been removed. An investigation discovered that the malware searched for track data using the magnetic strip...>>Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Friday that hackers used malware to steal customers' card information from payment systems at several restaurants over a three week span. The information stolen includes account numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes. Chipotle says it is unsure how many payment cards are affected, but notes the malware has been removed. An investigation discovered that the malware searched for track data using the magnetic strip...>>
Pentagon report alleges body of astronaut John Glenn was disrespected at US Air Force mortuary
Pentagon report alleges body of astronaut John Glenn was disrespected at US Air Force mortuary
WASHINGTON - Pentagon officials have launched a high level investigation into whether or not misconduct was committed after reports of a senior mortuary employee twice offering inspectors a 'peek' at American icon John Glenn's dead body. An internal memo obtained by the Military Times, written by the Defense Department's director of casualty and mortuary affairs Deborah Skillman, states that the employee's alleged actions at Dover>>
WASHINGTON - Pentagon officials have launched a high level investigation into whether or not misconduct was committed after reports of a senior mortuary employee twice offering inspectors a 'peek' at American icon John Glenn's dead body. An internal memo obtained by the Military Times, written by the Defense Department's director of casualty and mortuary affairs Deborah Skillman, states that the employee's alleged actions at Dover>>
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
Survey finds magic mushrooms are the ‘safest’ illegal drug
Survey finds magic mushrooms are the ‘safest’ illegal drug
KHQ.COM - A new survey found magic mushrooms are the "safest" illegal drug to take. The Global Drugs Survey 2017 released earlier this week found that only 0.2 percent of those who took magic mushrooms in the last year needed emergency medical treatment, concluding mushrooms to have statistical lower risk of harm compared to other substances.>>
KHQ.COM - A new survey found magic mushrooms are the "safest" illegal drug to take. The Global Drugs Survey 2017 released earlier this week found that only 0.2 percent of those who took magic mushrooms in the last year needed emergency medical treatment, concluding mushrooms to have statistical lower risk of harm compared to other substances.>>