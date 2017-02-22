UPDATE: 911 outage ends in Moscow, Pullman, Palouse, Garfield and surrounding areas

Update: Whitcom 9 1 1 advises that the fiber optic line that was cut impacting telephone communications in the Moscow, Pullman, Palouse and Garfield areas has been repaired and services have been restored.

Previous coverage:

A fiber optic line has been cut south of Coeur d'Alene and has caused a 911 outage.

Service could be impacted in Moscow, Pullman, Palouse, Garfield and the surrounding areas. Officials say the ability to place local, long distance and 911 calls may be impacted as a result of the cut line.

If you cannot reach 911, you are being advised to go to your local fire station.

The estimated time of restoration is 5 p.m. Wednesday.