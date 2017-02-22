About 20 fires set at Dakota Access camp

Update: (AP) - The Latest on plans to close a protest encampment near the Dakota Access pipeline construction site in North Dakota (all times local):



6 p.m.



Authorities in North Dakota say Dakota Access pipeline protesters set about 20 fires on the day their longstanding camp was scheduled for closure.



They say at least two explosions resulted. A 7-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital to be treated for burns.



Police say they arrested about 10 people in a confrontation outside the camp. They earlier said nine people were arrested.



Officers did not move into the camp to make arrests despite a 2 p.m. deadline that had been set to close the camp ahead of potential spring flooding.



Many other protesters left the camp voluntarily earlier in the day. Officials had arranged buses to take them to a travel assistance center in Bismarck, but they say only four people accepted that offer.

____________

5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say nine people have been arrested in a confrontation outside the Dakota Access pipeline protest camp. But police plan no further action Wednesday against about 50 people still remaining at the site.



North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson says the protesters taken into custody were among a group of as many as 75 people who began taunting officers. Iverson says they were arrested for not obeying law enforcement commands.



Iverson says one man complained of hip pain resulting from the arrest. The extent of his injury is not known. The other people in the group left the area following the arrests.



Most of the campers marched out of the camp before a departure deadline set by the Army Corps of Engineers.

____________

4:20 p.m.

Police are arresting Dakota Access pipeline protesters who've failed to meet a deadline to clear a camp on federal land in North Dakota.



The Army Corps of Engineers ordered all protesters to leave by 2 p.m. Wednesday, citing concerns about potential spring flooding. About 150 people met that demand about 1 p.m. when they marched out of the camp.



Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states were on hand to handle any arrests.



Some protesters set fire to wooden structures Wednesday morning as a part of a ceremony of leaving.



The pipeline will carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. Opponents say it threatens the environment and Native American sacred sites. Dallas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes those claims.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)