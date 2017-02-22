Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 22nd

MARION, Ohio (AP) -- The mother of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who messaged police on Facebook for help with math homework says the responding officer's engaging approach is what counts, though his math was a little off.

Molly Draper's daughter, Lena, recently messaged Marion police about equations involving addition of numbers in parenthesis as well as multiplication.

Lt. B.J. Gruber replied. He walked the fifth-grader through correctly solving one problem but slipped up on another, suggesting addition and multiplication steps in the wrong order.

Even so, his effort drew wide praise when Draper shared the exchange on Facebook. She tells WCMH-TV it demonstrates her daughter's trust in police officers and good community relationship-building on their part.

Gruber took the math misstep in stride, joking that he should've mentioned his favorite subject was history.

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Altars to the Virgin of Guadalupe are ubiquitous at businesses across Mexico. Now federal police say one has even been used in a gasoline smuggling racket in the central state of Puebla.

Police said Tuesday that a trail of fuel leaking into the street in the town of San Martin Texmelucan led them into a lot where they found an altar to Mexico's patron saint with an unusual red hose protruding from it.

As they approached, a man carrying a gun got out of a vehicle and tried to flee. Police say they eventually caught him, and five other people accused of filling up from the Virgin's tap.

Thieves drill into thousands of pipelines across Mexico each year to steal fuel, creating heavy losses for the state-owned oil company Pemex.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Philadelphia police say a man made up a story that he had been carjacked with a child in his vehicle because he wanted police to work more urgently to find the car.

Police say 22-year-old Marcus Fletcher was working as a pizza delivery driver when he reported being robbed by two men who took his vehicle around 10:15 p.m. Monday. But Fletcher told police his 4-year-old nephew was in the car, prompting an intense search.

Police found the car a short time later with no child inside. Police say Fletcher then gave conflicting accounts of the robbery and was vague about the child's identity.

Police say they're still investigating the suspected robbery.

But now Fletcher is jailed on a charge of making a false report to police.

His public defender couldn't immediately be reached.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings woman is jailed with her bail set at $25,000 after being arrested for driving drunk twice in a period of 12 hours.

The Billings Gazette reports 44-year-old Robia Jane Bedoni was arrested after a traffic stop just after 1 a.m. Monday and again just before 1 p.m. Monday. Both times she had a 15-year-old passenger, which led to two counts of felony criminal endangerment.

Court records say Bedoni's blood-alcohol level was 0.248 after the first stop and 0.205 after the second. The limit at which a person is considered legally drunk is 0.08.

Bedoni made an initial appearance in Justice Court Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 1 to enter a plea.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- So much for sharing the good news about a newborn calf named Pitcher Diego.

A New Hampshire farm that posted a video of the Scottish Highland calf is coming under fire from animal rights supporters who don't want the animal to be slaughtered.

The video, posted on Facebook, has gotten nearly 13 million views and sparked a heated debate about eating meat. Many of the comments against the video are from people angry because they think the calf will be slaughtered or had been ripped away from its mother.

The Concord Monitor reports Yankee Farmer's Market in Warner posted the video of Pitcher Diego, who was born during a snowstorm. In it, the calf - tied up with a red rope - stares into the cameras as he is warmed by an off-screen hair dryer. He appears to quietly moo during the 21-second video.

Some people are trying to drive down the farm's reviews using Facebook's rating system. Several also have offered to adopt the calf.

"I'm not sure how you get that much negativity out of a picture of a baby cow," said Farm owner Brian Farmer, who has 30 head of Scottish Highland cattle and 60 head of American buffalo.

Farmer said he was taken aback by the negative reaction, given his animals roam and graze freely in pastures and are raised without antibiotics or hormones. He says the calf has been returned to its mother, and its thick neck, strong body and gentle disposition make it a good candidate for breeding - rather than a trip to the butcher.

Farmer said Pitcher Diego will be registered as a breeding animal as part of the farm's effort rebuild its herd of Scottish Highland cattle that have been raised on his other farm, Pitcher Mountain Farm in Stoddard, for five decades. The herd had dwindled from 80 to 12 but has since rebounded to 30 after Farmer took over the farm in 2013. The cattle spend the bulk of their time at three locations on 300 acres.

"We are trying to do it the right way and not mass producing animals. We are trying to give them the best life possible," Farmer said. "When you raise them that way, they are healthy and happy. When you consume that product, it's a healthy product."

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - A South Carolina surgeon kept his cool during a close encounter with what he believes was a coyote - inside the building where he works.

A security camera caught the moment Wednesday morning when Dr. Steven Polleti walked through the door for employees at the Southeastern Spine Institute in Mount Pleasant. The cameras also revealed an unwanted visitor - slender, cream in color with gray on its tail - walking in right behind him.

The space inside the door is small and there's no way out except for a staircase, Polleti said. He got a good look at the animal and was pretty sure what he was dealing with.

"I feel like I know a coyote when I see one," he said.

"I was a little bit surprised, put my hands up, shook my keys," Polleti said. The animal "growled at me in a way that I would describe as a flight response. He was probably as scared as I was," he added.

'Troublesome' encounters uncommon

The video shows Poletti running out the same door - followed once again by the coyote. The surgeon said the animal had taken a step back, giving him a chance to push the door open and make a run for it.

The animal followed Polleti for about 10 feet before getting distracted by a squirrel. The doctor called the police and animal control.

Coyotes sightings are common in the Mount Pleasant area, said Michael Stanley, a dispatcher supervisor in Mount Pleasant - but he said that this type of "troublesome" encounter is not.

Animal control specialist Nathan Agee told WCSC that it was hard to be certain if the animal was a coyote from the camera angle but, he added, "it had the ears and the body style."

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) - Iceland's president's strong views on pizza have caused an international stir.

Gudni Th. Johannesson disclosed his opposition to pineapple on pizza to Icelandic high school students last week. Icelandic media reported that he said he'd ban the fruity topping if he could.

It proved Johannesson's most controversial statement since he took up the largely ceremonial post last year.

Amid a social-media storm, Johannesson released a statement on Facebook, stressing that he does not have the power to ban pizza toppings, and is "glad that I do not hold such power."

The former history professor says he "would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don't like. I would not want to live in such a country."

For pizza, however, "I recommend seafood."

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico arrested a woman they say did cartwheels during a field sobriety test Friday.

Bryelle Marshall, 23, was arrested and charged with battery, aggravated DWI and driving with an expired license plate after her vehicle was reported driving recklessly

Albuquerque police said an officer found Marshall asleep behind the wheel of her parked car.

After waking Marshall up, officers asked her to step out of the vehicle. Police said she appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was having a hard time listening to the officers' commands.

The incident was recorded by one of the officers' body cameras.

A DWI officer was giving Marshall instructions to complete the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), to which she responded by laughing and doing cartwheels in front of the officers.

The officer then attempted to demonstrate the tests to Marshall when she completed another cartwheel and struck the officer in the back.

At that point, Marshall's opportunities to complete the tests were over and she was arrested.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Police in Charleston are looking for a suspect with expensive taste.

A police report says surveillance video shows a man walking into the local Gucci Store on Feb. 17 carrying what looks like a cane and heading straight to a yellow crocodile skin purse with a horseshoe design and a bamboo handle.

According to the report, the video shows the suspect using the cane to knock the purse onto the floor and behind a display case. Shortly afterward, he is seen going back to where the purse fell, picking it up and stuffing it under his shirt before walking out.

The report says the purse is valued at $24,000, but was not for sale.

The Post and Courier reports that two accomplices distracted employees as the man made off with the purse.

A University of Central Florida student's reaction to his ex-girlfriend's plea for forgiveness is making the rounds on social media.

Nick Lutz received a hand-written, four-page letter from his ex, who apologized for the mistakes she made in their relationship.

But the lovelorn woman's effort did not make the grade for Lutz. He marked up her apology letter, gave it a D- and said he sent it back to her.

The college student posted the letter to Twitter on Friday with all of his corrections and suggestions in red ink. The tweet has since garnered more than 311,000 likes and 106,000 retweets.

He first noted an indention error and criticized the long introduction. Then, he scrutinized the body and statements made throughout the letter.

His ex blamed herself while admiring her former lover. However, she made one detail clear: "I never cheated on you."

Lutz wrote in response: "Strong statement. No supporting details to support your hypothesis."

The UCF student corrected a misspelling too: "loose" to the more appropriate "lose."

At the end of the four-page letter, Lutz pointed out that his ex had a "strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up." He added that "details are important" and that she needs "to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side."

Lutz signed the letter, "good luck."

We're not sure if his ex has moved on, but it sure does look like Lutz is not interested in rekindling the love.

