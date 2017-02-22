Revised Trump immigration order delayed until next week

Revised Trump immigration order delayed until next weekPosted: Updated:
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is>>
Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.>>
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
