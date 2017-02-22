Revised Trump immigration order delayed until next week - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Revised Trump immigration order delayed until next week

WASHINGTON -

The White House is pushing back the release of President Donald Trump's revamped refugee and immigration executive order until next week.
    
Trump had said his administration would unveil the new order this week, but a White House official says that has been delayed.
    
Trump's original order temporarily banning all entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and pausing the entire U.S. refugee program was blocked in the courts. The directive sparked confusion at airports and protests across the country.
    
The White House said it would rewrite the order to try to address some of the legal issues that arose in the legal proceedings.
    
The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the internal process and insisted on anonymity.

