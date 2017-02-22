Spokane ranks No. 4 on list of cities with most depressing winte - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane ranks No. 4 on list of cities with most depressing winters

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Doyle Wheeler/Twitter Photo: Doyle Wheeler/Twitter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Financial website smartasset.com recently compiled a list of 10 cities with the most depressing winters. Northwest cities rank highly, including Spokane, which broke the top 5. 

The site, and its author Nick Wallace, explained what numbers they crunched in order to come up with the list of depressing, and least depressing cities.

First, they looked at percent of possible sunshine, "What percentage of the time is it sunny in the months of November, December, January and February? This is the average percent of daylight hours in which the location receives sunlight."

Secondly, they looked at solar radiation, "How much energy does a solar panel in this city generate during a winter day? This is the average energy production in kilowatt hours per square meter (kWh/m2) for a panel in an array managed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory."

Perhaps not surprisingly, Anchorage, Alaska ranked No. 1, while Seattle came in 2nd place and Portland took the bronze medal. The Lilac City comes in at number 4, while Missoula, Montana, rounds out the top 5.

Here's what the site had to say about Spokane:

"The fourth city in a northwest quadrumvirate of gloominess, Spokane is actually slightly further north than Seattle—its shortest day is a full 23 seconds shorter than Seattle’s. The good news for Spokanites is that their weather isn’t quite as gloomy as either Seattle’s or Portland’s. On average during the months of November, December, January and February, Spokane is cloudy 70% of the time."

Looking for a little more sunshine in your life? SmartAsset recommends Arizona, Florida or Hawaii.

You can read the full lists, and full methodology behind the list here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:04:42 GMT
    2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...

    >>

  • Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

    Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:04:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she 

    >>

  • Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

    Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:16:56 GMT
    Courtesy Ellen TVCourtesy Ellen TV

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Attention shoppers: woman's warning after drive-by purse snatching

    Attention shoppers: woman's warning after drive-by purse snatching

    Saturday, May 27 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-27 05:34:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she was the latest victim in what seems to be a new trend for thieves: drive-by purse snatching.   Alice Galeotti says she left her purse in her shopping cart while she was loading up her car. She got distracted and that's when the thieves decided to strike. "It's very disheartening that you can't even shop in broad daylight and not have your entire life disrupted by thieves," said Galeotti. She was 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she was the latest victim in what seems to be a new trend for thieves: drive-by purse snatching.   Alice Galeotti says she left her purse in her shopping cart while she was loading up her car. She got distracted and that's when the thieves decided to strike. "It's very disheartening that you can't even shop in broad daylight and not have your entire life disrupted by thieves," said Galeotti. She was 

    >>

  • $10,000 bill for getting car stuck in newly poured concrete

    $10,000 bill for getting car stuck in newly poured concrete

    Saturday, May 27 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-27 05:02:32 GMT
    (Mike Palm, The City of Lincoln Public Works and Utilities Department via AP)(Mike Palm, The City of Lincoln Public Works and Utilities Department via AP)

    LINCOLN, Neb,. (AP) - A driver could be facing a $10,000 bill after he plowed into newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became stuck.      The accident occurred Wednesday on a portion of a road repair project in the state capital. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Friday that police won't cite the driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah. A police incident report says it wasn't obvious that the concrete wasn't dry and that Yasiah 

    >>

    LINCOLN, Neb,. (AP) - A driver could be facing a $10,000 bill after he plowed into newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became stuck.      The accident occurred Wednesday on a portion of a road repair project in the state capital. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Friday that police won't cite the driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah. A police incident report says it wasn't obvious that the concrete wasn't dry and that Yasiah 

    >>

  • Sun is out and so are package thieves

    Sun is out and so are package thieves

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:48:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A North Spokane man is warning online shoppers to be careful as the weather warms up.  His doorbell camera caught footage of a man stealing his packages right off of his doorstep- in broad daylight.  What can you do to prevent this from happening to you? First, if you know you're getting a package, make sure it's sent to your house at a time you know you're going to be home. If you're not going to be home, you can 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A North Spokane man is warning online shoppers to be careful as the weather warms up.  His doorbell camera caught footage of a man stealing his packages right off of his doorstep- in broad daylight.  What can you do to prevent this from happening to you? First, if you know you're getting a package, make sure it's sent to your house at a time you know you're going to be home. If you're not going to be home, you can 

    >>
    •   