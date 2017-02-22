Detectives still searching for good Samaritan who may have helped a killer

Major Crimes detectives are trying to find a good Samaritan who may have helped an accused killer handle critical evidence. They believe this person was simply trying to be helpful, and that it could have been any of us. They are hopeful the witness will come forward to give a murder victim's family some additional answers.

It's all in connection to the murder of Bret Snow. Snow vanished back in late 2015. Detectives have arrested Colby Vodder of Post Falls for the crime.

Detectives believe the accused killer had buckets filled with evidence and cement, in the bed of his truck. At some point during a drive back in December of 2015, the buckets fell out and onto the road. That's when they believe another driver stopped to help load the buckets back up. Detectives will not go into what specifically they believe was inside the buckets. Snow's body has never been found.

"It's very difficult," said lead investigator Lyle Johnston. "For the sensitivity of the family, there are some things I won't go into."

But Johnston will say that that it was a tip that lead him to believe a Good Samaritan may have unknowingly helped the accused killer. He said it's just the latest strange and eerie twist in a case that continues to baffle his office.

"To this extent, I've never seen anything like this before," he said. "This was probably just a good deed."

But one that clearly went very wrong. Detectives want to make it clear, this driver who stopped to help is not in trouble. They just want to know if they saw or heard something that could help bring some closure to Snow's loving family.

"They have no remains, no body to bring home and lay to rest," Johnston said.

The buckets are described as yellow or white five gallon buckets. The tipster who made detectives aware of this incident said that the buckets were being transported in the back of a blue 1998 Ford Ranger with a canopy in the area of Prairie Avenue between Highway 53 and Highway 41 when they fell out of the truck and into the road.

The driver of the Ranger stopped to pick up the buckets and is believed to have been helped by one or more Good Samaritans who pulled over to help. The buckets would have been heavy due to the cement reported to have been used to conceal and encase evidence.

If you have any information, please call Major Crimes Detective Lyle Johnston at 509-477-3191.