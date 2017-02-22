'Wheelman' keeps Spokane rolling through pothole season

Reesen Tarr is best known around Spokane as the "Wheelman."

Reesen and his brothers work together at the family business fixing bent, damaged and even cracked rims.

“We dial it up on here this one is so bent and you can see that as it spins here,” said Reesen who described part of the process.

“My other three brothers that work here they do the refinishing, the powder coating which they do an excellent job on that,” he says.

The Wheelman fixes rims the old fashioned way by hand and he has a secret tool do it.

“It took me a long time to figure it out and that’s why I can't train anyone else to do it.”

Business right now is booming for the Wheelman because of Spokane's pothole epidemic.

Just in this month he has saved 300 wheels.

“We are always busy spring time right around this time right when the potholes start opening up and all through may right around there then it kinda starts to slow down,” said Reesen.

You might think it’s expensive to repair a rim, but the Wheelman won’t put a hole in your wallet charging customers a flat rate of 99 dollars for aluminum wheels and 30 dollars for steel wheels.

“Everyone can never find really where the damage is they’re extremely pleased,” Reesen said.