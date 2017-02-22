Northern Quest casino announces $20M expansion

Northern Quest announced a $20 million expansion Wednesday.

They’re adding family-friendly entertainment and a RV resort. The family-friendly area will be called Kids Quest & Cyber Quest Arcade.

The expansion will begin construction at the end of 2017. It will add 40,000 sq. ft. to the south side of the casino. The RV resort is expected to bring in 50,000 people a year. The first part of construction will bring up to 100 new permanent jobs to the community, in addition to several new businesses.

You can expect it to open in spring 2018.