Sheriff: Naked man in tree says he was looking for dog

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. -

A Mississippi sheriff says a naked man has been rescued from a tree, where he was hanging head-down from a cable.
    
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says Shawn Treadaway told a deputy he'd climbed the tree while looking for a dog, and fell. Edwards says he doesn't know why Treadaway carried the cable.
    
The sheriff told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he believes branches tore off most of Treadaway's clothes as he fell, and rescuers cut off the remaining rags.
    
New Albany Fire Chief Steve Coker tells WTVA-TV crews had to cut some trees out of the way Tuesday and then rig some rescue ropes to keep Treadaway safe while he was freed from the cable and brought down.
    
The man was sent to a hospital.

