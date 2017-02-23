Spokane constituents hold town hall meeting without congresswoman

With no in person town hall meetings scheduled, folks decided to hold their own on Wednesday, with or without Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Around 100 people packed a conference room in the Spokane Public Library downtown Wednesday evening. They were hoping to speak with McMorris Rodgers, who was invited but was in Olympia. The informal town hall was held to give people living in the 5th congressional district a chance to bring up issues like immigration and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

People accused the congresswoman of dodging voters, putting up posters asking, "Where's Cathy?" Although she wasn't at the meeting Wednesday, she will still hear from everyone who spoke. Their remarks will be delivered to her office.

Organizer Samuel Smith says with all the heated meetings across the country, he was hoping this would be a constructive meeting and a chance for people's voices and concerns to be heard.

"I just think there's a lot of people that just want to talk and that want to be heard. That's the biggest thing," Smith said. "If the congresswoman showed up, and she was ready to hear people's concerns -- whether or not she agreed-- but if she could just truly listen, I think people would appreciate that, even if the end result wasn't what they wanted."

Another town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the office of Cathy McMorris Rodgers in downtown Spokane.

There's no word yet if she will be in attendance.