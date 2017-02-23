PAML employees wait to learn if they will keep their jobs

This morning at 10am, we're expecting an announcement from LabCorp of America that they will buy Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories (PAML). This looming announcement has PAML employees in limbo, wondering if they will keep their jobs.

PAML says they plan to meet with employees this afternoon to discuss what the changes could mean for offices in Spokane. LabCorp has recently been on a buying spree, spending nearly 400 million dollars on a genetic testing lab. They also spent more than 5 billion dollars on a drug development firm in New Jersey.



We will be following this announcement closely and update this story with new information as it becomes available.