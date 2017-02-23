Elson F. Floyd College of Medicine granted NWCCU accreditation

Read the latest news about the potential of having a Medical School in Spokane, Washington.

Mark another significant achievement down for Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.

WSU was granted accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for the doctor of medicine program that the College of Medicine will be offering.

"This is another historic step in our commitment to educating physicians who will practice in Washington’s underserved communities," said WSU President Kirk Schulz in a press release. "I'm grateful to the NWCCU and to our internal team that continues its outstanding work as we prepare to welcome our inaugural class of medical students in August."

The NWCCU’s approval for WSU to include a Doctor of Medicine degree under its accreditation is effective in August when the charter class of medical students arrives on campus.

Accreditation from the NWCCU follows the October 18, 2016, preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME).

The college is in the process of interviewing candidates from Washington state. Offers of acceptance to the charter class will begin in March.

WSU is requesting $10.8 million in the state 2017-19 operating budget to support classes of 60 first-year medical students and 60 second-year students.

The ESFCOM is named after WSU’s late president Elson S. Floyd who proposed the medical school in 2014.