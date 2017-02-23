Spokane Valley fire destroys outbuilding, truck, boat and a lifetime collection of tools

A Spokane Valley man and his wife lost an outbuilding, a brand new truck, and 70 years worth of tools in a fire on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 20000 block of East Micaview Drive at around 11:00 a.m. and found an outbuilding engulfed in flames. A neighbor was the one who initially saw the smoke and notified the owners. No one was inside the outbuilding at the time of the fire, however the loss is substantial. On top of the building, the couple had a lifetime collection of tools, a brand new truck and a boat inside. Firefighters say those are all destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.