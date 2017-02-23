RECALL: Little Tikes recalling more than 500,000 toddler swings

Little Tikes is recalling more than half a million toddler swings because they can break and cause the child in them to fall.



The recall involves certain Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure pink toddler swings sold from November 2009 through May 2014.



No other colored swings are affected.



Little Tikes has receive about 140 reports of the swings breaking, including 39 injuries to children. Two children suffered a broken arm.



Consumers should stop using the recalled swings and can contact Little Tikes to receive a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

Little Tikes can be reached toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.