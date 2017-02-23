White House: Justice may crack down on legalized marijuana - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

White House: Justice may crack down on legalized marijuana

Posted: Updated:
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
WASHINGTON -

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
    
4:15 p.m.
    
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
    
Spicer says during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department. But he says, "I do believe that you'll see greater enforcement of it."
    
He adds that it's "something that the Department of Justice I think will be further looking into."
    
President Donald Trump said as a candidate that he supports medical marijuana. But Spicer says there's a big difference between that and the recreational use of the drug.
    
The Justice Department has several options available, including filing lawsuits on the grounds that state laws regulating pot are unconstitutional because they are pre-empted by federal law.
    
___
    
3:30 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump's address to Congress next week will be titled "The Renewal of the American Spirit."
    
White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will speak on a number of topics, including defense, border security and taking care of the nation's veterans.
    
Spicer also says the president will discuss his plans for improving the nation's economy. Many of those themes were a central focus of Trump's campaign speeches.
    
House Speaker Paul Ryan last month invited the president to speak before Congress on Tuesday.
    
___
    
3:00 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says he will bring the "full force and weight" of the U.S. government to combat an "epidemic" of human trafficking.
    
The president is meeting at the White House with senior advisers and representatives of organizations that deal with trafficking. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, is among those in attendance.
    
Trump calls human trafficking a problem that is "not talked about enough." He says he will order the departments of Justice and Homeland Security to take a hard look at the resources they are devoting to addressing the issue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs

    2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs

    Saturday, May 27 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-27 15:29:58 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train.  Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train.  Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.

    >>

  • Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep

    Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:03:49 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....

    >>

  • Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:26:48 GMT

    RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

    >>

    RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane man honors the fallen with flowers

    Spokane man honors the fallen with flowers

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:15:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of flags line Memorial Cemetery this weekend to honor those who died serving our country "I really feel that doing my little part... For instance by putting flowers on veterans I never met or known, is my way thanking them," said Mike Cavanaugh. Mike has been doing this for over 30 years. Going to graves of veteran's he has never met.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of flags line Memorial Cemetery this weekend to honor those who died serving our country "I really feel that doing my little part... For instance by putting flowers on veterans I never met or known, is my way thanking them," said Mike Cavanaugh. Mike has been doing this for over 30 years. Going to graves of veteran's he has never met.

    >>

  • Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane

    Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:05:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.

    >>

  • Emergency crews pull man from river in Spokane Valley

    Emergency crews pull man from river in Spokane Valley

    Saturday, May 27 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-05-28 00:48:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency rescue crews pulled a man from the Spokane River in the middle of training to do that exact thing. The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a man jumped from the Trent bridge just east of N. Pines Rd. into the Spokane River. The SVFD Special Operations team just happened to already be in the area conducting swift water training at the time and were able to quickly respond with Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies who were also near by.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency rescue crews pulled a man from the Spokane River in the middle of training to do that exact thing. The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a man jumped from the Trent bridge just east of N. Pines Rd. into the Spokane River. The SVFD Special Operations team just happened to already be in the area conducting swift water training at the time and were able to quickly respond with Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies who were also near by.

    .

    >>
    •   