PAML sold to North Carolina-based LabCorp

North Carolina-based LabCorp has purchased Spokane-based Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories (PAML).

In addition to PAML, LabCorp will also acquire PAML’s interest in the following joint ventures: Colorado Laboratory Services (CLS), Kentucky Laboratory Services (KLS), MountainStar Clinical Laboratories (MSCL), PACLAB Network Laboratories (PACLAB) and Tri-Cities Laboratory (TCL).

“We are proud of the high-quality service PAML and its joint ventures have provided,” said Mike Butler, president of operations, chief executive, Providence Health & Services was quoted as saying in businesswire.com. “We routinely evaluate how to best deliver health care services to the communities we serve and LabCorp will continue to meet the rapidly changing needs of patients and providers.”

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

There will be no changes to operations or services at PAML or the joint ventures until the applicable transaction is complete, which may not be until 2018. PAML and LabCorp will work together on a smooth, thoughtful transition that doesn't disrupt continuity of services for patients, hospitals, clients and clinicians while providing direct access to the additional capabilities of LabCorp.