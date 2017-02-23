Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 23rd

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 23rdPosted: Updated:
Police release new photo of Manchester bombing suspect, ask for help
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester Police have released a new photo of the man suspected of killing 22 people in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. In the photo released Saturday shows 22-year-old suspect Salman Abedi in a brown hat, jeans, glasses and a black Hollister vest. The background is blacked out.>>
Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped
RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.>>
Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.>>
Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep
POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....>>
2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train. Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.>>
Man injured in motorcycle crash near Dishman Mica and Madison in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash near Dishman Mica Rd. and Madison Rd. in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon. Deputies say a motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with injuries around 1:30 p.m. No other cars were involved. Lanes were blocked for a short time while investigators gathered evidence.>>
Spokane man honors the fallen with flowers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of flags line Memorial Cemetery this weekend to honor those who died serving our country "I really feel that doing my little part... For instance by putting flowers on veterans I never met or known, is my way thanking them," said Mike Cavanaugh. Mike has been doing this for over 30 years. Going to graves of veteran's he has never met.>>
Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.>>
Emergency crews pull man from river in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency rescue crews pulled a man from the Spokane River in the middle of training to do that exact thing. The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a man jumped from the Trent bridge just east of N. Pines Rd. into the Spokane River. The SVFD Special Operations team just happened to already be in the area conducting swift water training at the time and were able to quickly respond with Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies who were also near by.>>
Kayaker rescued from Spokane River in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a 52-year-old man is safe after his kayak overturned in the Spokane River just after noon on Saturday. The call of a kayaker in distress came in at around 12:15 p.m. The Sheriff's Recreation Safety Section and Dive Rescue Team responded to the call below the Post Falls Dam east of Corbin Park.>>
Man injured in motorcycle crash near Dishman Mica and Madison in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash near Dishman Mica Rd. and Madison Rd. in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon. Deputies say a motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with injuries around 1:30 p.m. No other cars were involved. Lanes were blocked for a short time while investigators gathered evidence.>>
Police eye Oregon stabbing suspect's ideology
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of a man suspected of fatally stabbing two other men on an Oregon train after they apparently attempted to intervene when the man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim.>>
Police identify victims in Oregon train attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have identified two men fatally stabbed on a Portland light-rail train in Oregon. Police on Saturday said 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, died at the scene on Friday and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland died at a hospital.>>
15-year-old escapes from Juvenile Corrections Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections says it is searching for a 15-year-old boy who escaped from the department's correctional facility in Nampa. Paul Herman Hendrix was last seen at about 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Hendrix is described as white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 lbs.>>
Spromberg fire near Leavenworth now 97 percent contained
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Chelan County fire crews report there were no major changes overnight to the Spromberg fire, which has been burning north of Leavenworth since Tuesday. Firefighters say that due to better mapping, the size of the fire 34 acres, and as of Saturday morning the fire is 97 percent contained with no further growth expected.>>
Police release new photo of Manchester bombing suspect, ask for help
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester Police have released a new photo of the man suspected of killing 22 people in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. In the photo released Saturday shows 22-year-old suspect Salman Abedi in a brown hat, jeans, glasses and a black Hollister vest. The background is blacked out.>>
