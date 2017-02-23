Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 23rd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Relatives of a 91-year-old Ohio woman who died this week are giving her the last word with a sassy, occasionally profane obituary that starts with the basics - "I was born. I lived. I died." - and instructs people to "wait the appropriate amount of time" before trying to claim her stuff.

They wrote it in Jean Oddi's perspective, recapping the people important to her, adventures she had and her favorite activities, including playing cards and teaching her granddaughter "dirty songs."

Her daughter, Casey Oddi Clark, tells The Columbus Dispatch the obituary celebrates a blunt woman who lived unapologetically.

It also promises an "after-party" following the funeral but warns: "If you are sick, don't bother to come. I might be dead, but I still don't want your germs."

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- So many women showed up at a Minneapolis tattoo parlor for a permanent reminder of female solidarity that it had to turn away some latecomers.

Local women Chelsea Brink, Nora McInerny and Kate O'Reilly organized a fundraiser in which people could get a tattoo of the words "Nevertheless, she persisted," for $75, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Proceeds will go toward Women Winning, a group dedicated to boosting representation of pro-choice women at all levels of political office.

More than 100 women came in for appointments at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio during the event Tuesday afternoon.

Their tattoos reference a phrase that Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was formally silenced on the Senate floor earlier this month for reading a letter by Coretta Scott King. The words became a rallying cry for Warren's supporters and women's rights proponents.

O'Reilly said they were words she wanted to remember. She emailed Brink, a graphic designer, to ask if she could turn them into a tattoo design.

"It's the first tattoo I've ever considered," O'Reilly said. "I like the idea of flipping it around and using it in a way he didn't intend for us to."

O'Reilly wasn't the only woman with the idea. McInerny, a Minneapolis writer, also emailed Brink and asked for a similar design.

The three women created an event on Facebook, turning it into a fundraiser for Women Winning.

Hundreds showed up to get tattoos, and within an hour, they were turning people away.

Mary Beth Settergren, 54, got her first tattoo at the event "so I can look at it," she said. "Because I think that it's really an encouraging message for women to persist, no matter what. I think it speaks to the challenges I've faced in my life."

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) -- Kick off the Sunday shoes: Dancing in public is now legal throughout Henryetta.

City leaders voted Tuesday to abolish an ordinance on dancing, the Tulsa World reported. The dance ordinance, with a penalty of $25, prohibited dance halls within 500 feet of a church or public school.

In February, resident Joni Insabella decided to host a dance above her store, which is within 500 feet of a church. The city's Chamber of Commerce posted about the event and called Insabella a rule breaker on Facebook and accused her of getting special treatment, because of her husband, who's the city's attorney.

"We wanted just a good, clean, fun event. As I said, we know we're in the Bible Belt. We weren't having alcohol or anything. We just wanted it to be fun for the community," Insabella said.

After the event was canceled, Mayor Jennifer Clason decided to look over the ordinance.

Clason, the city's first female mayor, said when the dance ban resurfaced it received national attention for its similarity to the 1980s film "Footloose," which tells the story of a small town banning dancing and rock music. She said prior to the cancelled event, she'd never heard of the ordinance preventing dancing.

Previously, dances were held at the city's churches and schools without repercussions, said Clason.

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - A Taco Bell treat that has a shell made entirely of fried chicken will vanish from the fast food chain's menu despite its popularity.

Taco Bell spokesman Rob Poetsch says the Naked Chicken Chalupa always was planned as a limited-time offer, but it has proven to be popular and exceeded the company's expectations. A date for the end of its run hasn't been announced.

After two years of testing, the chalupa made its national debut on Jan. 26. The shell of the sandwich looks a lot like a taco and is made with all-white chicken. It's packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

Poetsch says Taco Bell is "confident it will be returning to the menu in the future."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina postal worker has admitted hoarding thousands of pieces of mail at his home for a decade.

News outlets report Gary Wayne Collins of Forest City pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to deliver mail along his rural route in Rutherford and Cleveland counties.

Court documents show a witness in 2014 reported seeing Collins place tubs of mail behind a dumpster. Agents found more than 1,500 pieces of mail, which Collins told them he'd only intended to store temporarily.

A month later, postal agents discovered more than 1,800 pieces of undelivered mail hidden in Collins' home and vehicle. Those pieces dated as far back as 2000.

Collins admitted in court he'd kept undelivered mail at his home for a decade. He faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced.

Forest City is about 65 miles west of Charlotte.

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says a naked man has been rescued from a tree, where he was hanging head-down from a cable.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says Shawn Treadaway told a deputy he'd climbed the tree while looking for a dog, and fell. Edwards says he doesn't know why Treadaway carried the cable.

The sheriff told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he believes branches tore off most of Treadaway's clothes as he fell, and rescuers cut off the remaining rags.

New Albany Fire Chief Steve Coker tells WTVA-TV crews had to cut some trees out of the way Tuesday and then rig some rescue ropes to keep Treadaway safe while he was freed from the cable and brought down.

The man was sent to a hospital.

Scientists say they have identified an underwater continent two-thirds the size of Australia - and they are calling it Zealandia.

This newly proposed continent is about 1.74 million square miles in size and 94 percent submerged. But at its highest points, it protrudes above the ocean surface in the form of New Zealand and New Caledonia, according to a paper published in GSA Today, the journal of the Geological Society of America.

"If we could pull the plug on the oceans, it would be clear to everyone we have mountain chains and a big, high-standing continent above the ocean crust," Nick Mortimer, a geologist at GNS Science in Dunedin, New Zealand, told Reuters.

Zealandia is believed to have broken away from Australia about 80 million years ago and sunk beneath the sea as part of the break-up of the super-continent Gondwanaland.

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a Central Oregon woman suffered a small bump when a stray bullet crashed into her home and bounced off her head.

The Redmond Police Department says the woman watching television Monday when the shot was fired. The bullet went through a wall of her neighbor's home and a fence before entering the woman's home. It went through a picture frame and had slowed significantly by the time it hit her.

Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers told The Bulletin newspaper it was like having a small rock thrown at you. She said the incident was being overblown and declined further comment.

The victim's neighbor was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Police say he wasn't shooting at anyone.

Scotland-based brewery BrewDog recognizes that, while a dog is a person's best friend, introducing a new dog into the home can be a difficult process.

The company announced earlier this week that they're giving their 1,000 employees around the world (including those working at a soon-to-open brewery in Columbus, Ohio) a week's paid leave if they become rescue dog owners.

This "paw-ternity" leave includes puppies and full-grown dogs. Considering that Americans spend more than $60 billion each year on their pets, according to the American Pet Products Association, the paw-ternity idea is now starting to find support in the U.S.

"It's not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home," company co-founder James Watt told KARE-11 TV.

"We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family."

London, UK - British soccer goalkeeper Wayne Shaw is well known in England.... and now, it seems he's becoming quite the global media sensation.

Shaw is 42 years old and weighs in at 280 pounds.

He's the back-up goalkeeper for Sutton United, which is a fifth division team in England.

Late in Monday's FA Cup match against premier league powerhouse Arsenal, cameras caught the burly goalkeeper absolutely crushing a meat pie that he had smuggled on to the sideline.

Shaw has been dubbed the "Roly Poly Goalie" by British media.

Reports suggest he worked as an "ice-cream man" for 23 years.

