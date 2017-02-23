Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to meet with Trump Monday - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to meet with Trump Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

 (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is heading to Washington, D.C. for a gathering of the National Governors Association that will include a meeting with President Donald Trump.
    
Inslee has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported the lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that has led to a temporary halt of the president's travel ban aimed at immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.
    
Inslee left for D.C. Thursday and will be back in the state Tuesday night. His office says he'll be meeting with governors and federal officials "on topics ranging from education to health care to national security."
    
Inslee and the other governors will have a meeting Monday at the White House with Trump and other officials from the administration.

2/23/2017 3:16:38 PM (GMT -8:00)

