WSU’s Barber charged with assault for fight at party

A decision was made Thursday surrounding charges against former Washington State University football players for a fight that took place in July.

The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office says they have decided to charge former WSU defensive lineman Robert Barber with felony 2nd degree assault for allegedly knocking a man unconscious during a fight at a house party.

Prosecutors say insufficient evidence has prompted their decision not to file charges against former WSU defensive lineman TJ Fehoko, who allegedly broke a man’s jaw at the same party.

A third WSU student allegedly involved in the fight has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Barber and Fehoko were kicked out of school over the allegations, but were reinstated in November. The two were allowed to return to football after a judge found procedural issues with the way WSU’s Student Conduct Board handled the case.

WSU's case rested largely on the fact Barber admitted to punching the student back in July a second time after an initial punch knocked him to the ground, and that Barber could not have felt threatened once the student was on the ground.

Barber is set to make his first court appearance for the charge on March 17th at the Whitman County Superior Court.