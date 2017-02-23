Govt: 746 people subjected to travel ban on Jan. 28-29

Govt: 746 people subjected to travel ban on Jan. 28-29Posted: Updated:
2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train. Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.>>
Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep
POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....>>
Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped
RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.>>
$10,000 bill for getting car stuck in newly poured concrete
LINCOLN, Neb,. (AP) - A driver could be facing a $10,000 bill after he plowed into newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became stuck. The accident occurred Wednesday on a portion of a road repair project in the state capital. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Friday that police won't cite the driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah. A police incident report says it wasn't obvious that the concrete wasn't dry and that Yasiah>>
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.>>
