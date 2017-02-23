Group of neighbors sue Rocket Market over outdoor concerts - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Group of neighbors sue Rocket Market over outdoor concerts

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A group of neighbors on Spokane's South Hill say they are taking Rocket Market to court over events the business holds when it's warmer outside.

"They direct their speakers from their concerts into the neighborhood here. It just disrupts the peace and quiet and enjoyment on their properties" said Jed Barden, Attorney at Barden & Barden.

Neighbors say the 17-year-old outdoor concerts at Rocket Market are too much. The noise keeps children up at all hours, the TVs are drowned out, and having conversations are impossible. "They've asked the Rocket Market many times nicely to control the activities on the properties," said Barden

According to documents, it says the plaintiffs have made numerous requests to turn down the volume but they say Rocket Market has refused.

Owner Alan Shepherd says he didn't know about this lawsuit until KHQ showed it to him. He says, it's shocking and that he's not breaking any laws. He says he's just trying to run a business. He says he even moved the concert hours back a half hour from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For now, Shepherd and those who love the concerts are waiting in silence.

    •   