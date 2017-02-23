Selling your home? How to increase the value and sell it faster

The housing market in Spokane is booming.

Some home values are up 20 to 25 percent in just a year.

According to the Spokane Association of REALTORS, home sales were up nearly eight percent in January. The average price is up nearly 10 percent, and inventory is down 25 percent.

That means fewer homes are available which drives the prices up even further.

It's a seller's market, but there's even more you can do to up the value of your home if you’re selling.

Here are several tips from Founder and Owner of Home Staging Works, Sylvia Dunn.

Clean and de-clutter.

Take down personal photos: People want to picture themselves in the home.

Wash windows.

Don’t neglect the front of the house: Use a dark welcome mat, replace light fixtures, power wash, and use fresh mulch during the right time of the year.

Buy a new shower curtain and use fasteners that match the bathroom hardware. Stay away from using clear plastic rings.

Update light fixtures in the bathroom.

Keep kitchen counters clear, including not using plants.

Don’t look like the tables are intentionally set.

Keep glasses and a book on an end tables: Books make great props.

Use matching hangers in the closet.

Take everything out of the closet except clothes and accessories.

Leave 25 percent of your cabinets space available to use: You want it to look like they have plenty of room.

If you’re willing to pay some money, replacing your carpet can increase the value of your home by $5,000. Painting or replacing cabinets and counters can increase the value of your home by a few thousand dollars.

Bathroom and kitchen remodels, replacing front and garage doors, and replacing your roof are costly, but will also add to the value of your home.

According to Dunn, here are a few things that will decrease the value of your home, and make it take longer to get it off the market.

Bad staging: Be very selective of who you talk to when it comes to staging your home. It’s not a regulated profession so people can give bad advice. Read up on reviews and make sure they are certified.

Not all the rooms have to be completely empty. Use furniture and pictures to give an idea of the homes potential.

Dunn says the number one no-no: Wrong paint color. Use warm grays, and stay away from bright peachy colors.