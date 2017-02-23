Selling your home? How to increase the value and sell it faster - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Selling your home? How to increase the value and sell it faster

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The housing market in Spokane is booming.

Some home values are up 20 to 25 percent in just a year.

According to the Spokane Association of REALTORS, home sales were up nearly eight percent in January. The average price is up nearly 10 percent, and inventory is down 25 percent.

That means fewer homes are available which drives the prices up even further.

It's a seller's market, but there's even more you can do to up the value of your home if you’re selling.

Here are several tips from Founder and Owner of Home Staging Works, Sylvia Dunn.

  • Clean and de-clutter.
  • Take down personal photos: People want to picture themselves in the home.
  • Wash windows.
  • Don’t neglect the front of the house: Use a dark welcome mat, replace light fixtures, power wash, and use fresh mulch during the right time of the year.
  • Buy a new shower curtain and use fasteners that match the bathroom hardware. Stay away from using clear plastic rings.
  • Update light fixtures in the bathroom.
  • Keep kitchen counters clear, including not using plants.
  • Don’t look like the tables are intentionally set.
  • Keep glasses and a book on an end tables: Books make great props.
  • Use matching hangers in the closet.
  • Take everything out of the closet except clothes and accessories.
  • Leave 25 percent of your cabinets space available to use: You want it to look like they have plenty of room.

If you’re willing to pay some money, replacing your carpet can increase the value of your home by $5,000. Painting or replacing cabinets and counters can increase the value of your home by a few thousand dollars.

Bathroom and kitchen remodels, replacing front and garage doors, and replacing your roof are costly, but will also add to the value of your home.

According to Dunn, here are a few things that will decrease the value of your home, and make it take longer to get it off the market.

Bad staging: Be very selective of who you talk to when it comes to staging your home. It’s not a regulated profession so people can give bad advice. Read up on reviews and make sure they are certified.

Not all the rooms have to be completely empty. Use furniture and pictures to give an idea of the homes potential.

Dunn says the number one no-no: Wrong paint color. Use warm grays, and stay away from bright peachy colors.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs

    2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs

    Saturday, May 27 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-27 15:29:58 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train.  Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train.  Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.

    >>

  • Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep

    Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:03:49 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....

    >>

  • Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:26:48 GMT

    RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

    >>

    RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane man honors the fallen with flowers

    Spokane man honors the fallen with flowers

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:15:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of flags line Memorial Cemetery this weekend to honor those who died serving our country "I really feel that doing my little part... For instance by putting flowers on veterans I never met or known, is my way thanking them," said Mike Cavanaugh. Mike has been doing this for over 30 years. Going to graves of veteran's he has never met.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of flags line Memorial Cemetery this weekend to honor those who died serving our country "I really feel that doing my little part... For instance by putting flowers on veterans I never met or known, is my way thanking them," said Mike Cavanaugh. Mike has been doing this for over 30 years. Going to graves of veteran's he has never met.

    >>

  • Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane

    Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:05:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.

    >>

  • Emergency crews pull man from river in Spokane Valley

    Emergency crews pull man from river in Spokane Valley

    Saturday, May 27 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-05-28 00:48:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency rescue crews pulled a man from the Spokane River in the middle of training to do that exact thing. The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a man jumped from the Trent bridge just east of N. Pines Rd. into the Spokane River. The SVFD Special Operations team just happened to already be in the area conducting swift water training at the time and were able to quickly respond with Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies who were also near by.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency rescue crews pulled a man from the Spokane River in the middle of training to do that exact thing. The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a man jumped from the Trent bridge just east of N. Pines Rd. into the Spokane River. The SVFD Special Operations team just happened to already be in the area conducting swift water training at the time and were able to quickly respond with Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies who were also near by.

    .

    >>
    •   