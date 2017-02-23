Anti-refugee posters pop up in Spokane

Shocking signs of hate and racism appeared around Monroe and Riverside Avenue between 7 and 8:30 Thursday morning.

Ty Darrough, a passerby, says he is disgusted with the posters.

"To post something that has negative connotation or a derogatory connotation it separates us," Darrough says.

One of the poster's read, "refugees not welcomed" with a link to a website called the Daily Stormer.

Another poster that was up for a short period of time referred to the white supremacy ideology, saying that the white race is under attack.

“That's really abrasive. That's really getting into people's conscious,” Darrough said.

The site's owner and founder is 32-year-old Andrew Anglin of Worthington Ohio. In many news stories, he is portrayed as a Neo Nazi who openly supports the idea of white ethnic supremacy.

Another poster that was on a no parking sign gave a list to several alt-right YouTube channels -- featuring clips about "Making western civilization great again" and being an alternative to ethnic nationalism

Darrough think’s actions like this puts a negative image on Spokane.

“That's not what we are about. We are about lifting people up coming together i mean that's what makes us a community," he says.

The Spokane Police Department at this time is not investigating this as a hate crime. Spokesman Shane Phillips said its "unknown at this point." and "it will have to go through a case screening."